 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Arrest made in Lafayette shots fired case

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Police Lights.jpg

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One suspect has been arrested after bullets hit a vehicle and a house in Lafayette. According to police, June 27 around 3:15 p.m., an officer on an unrelated call in the area of N.7th St./Hartford St. reported hearing gunshots.

investigation found that what appear to be bullets had struck a vehicle and a residence. There were no injuries.

The officer was able to get a possible vehicle description. The Lafayette Police Department Detective Division, with the assistance of our Street Crimes Unit, began a thorough investigation into the incident.

The investigation led officers to a home on Greenbush where 45-year-old Allen Shanklin was arrested. He has been charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Invasion of Privacy for violating a no-contact order.

Police recovered four guns from the home, one which was reported stolen.

Recommended for you