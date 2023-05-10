Armstrong Park slated for improvements, new playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Armstrong Park is slated for several several improvements this year.
Those improvements include a new, 6,000-square-foot playground with a rubber surface and plenty of swings, slides and climbing features for children to enjoy.
Crews will also add new tennis nets and basketball goals, as well as new bleachers and seeding across all three baseball fields.
Park officials say they plan on replacing the fence on two fields and replacing all six dugout roofs.
The money for the project came through tax increment financing.