April 8, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonably Cold with Some Snow Then Big Change

Rain/snow/graupel this evening will go to snow showers tonight (50-60% coverage). Localized, very minor, grassy accumulations are possible. Lows of 31-33 are likely with wind chills 21-25.
With lots of clouds, highs of 37-43 are likely tomorrow. Some scattered rain/snow/graupel showers are possible with 35% coverage.
Wind chills will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s with gusts 25-30 mph at times.
Sunday looks much better. After a frosty morning with 26-30 & some patches of fog, sunshine & southerly winds 10-20 mph will propel highs to 58-64 Sunday.
Clouds arrive late in the day with some scattered showers & t'showers possible Sunday night with lows 48-55.
Showers & some t'storms are likely Monday late morning to mid-afternoon.
Highs of 61-66 are expected.
Some fog Monday night with 44-52 will give way to a few showers & t'storms Tuesday.
With clouds & sun, highs of 72-78 are expected with south winds to 35 mph Tuesday.
A wave of showers & t'storms is possible Wednesday morning, followed by 74-80 for highs with clouds/some sun with windy weather (south wind gusts to 40 mph).
Meanwhile, severe weather outbreak will blow up west of our area Wednesday midday through afternoon to evening.
Blizzard is possible over the Dakotas to northwestern Minnesota.
Severe weather risk is possible Wednesday night. Worst of it will likely occur west of our area, but we still have the potential of some.
A TOTAL OF 1-3" (ISOLATED +3") RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
SEVERE RISK SUNDAY-THURSDAY:
Sunday: Missouri to Texas (worst of it eastern Oklahoma & western Arkansas to northern Texas)
Monday: Tennessee to southeastern Oklahoma to northern Louisiana & central Mississippi (worst of it southeastern Oklahoma to southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana to far northeastern Texas)
UP TO ENHANCED RISK PARAMETERS POSSIBLE
Tuesday: Iowa to Texas to Illinois to southern Wisconsin (worst of it Iowa to northern Missouri to eastern Kansas), also Mississippi, Arkansas to Tennessee late
UP TO ENHANCED RISK PARAMETERS POSSIBLE
Wednesday Midday to Evening: Minnesota to Louisiana & Mississippi (worst of it Iowa to Arkansas)
UP TO MODERATE RISK PARAMETERS POSSIBLE
Wednesday Night to Early Thursday AM: Michigan to Mississippi
UP TO ENHANCED RISK PARAMETERS POSSIBLE.....LOOKS LIKE SLIGHT RISK PARAMETERS HERE FOR NOW
CIPS Analog data shows (not a model, but takes all similar conditions in model data back to 1981 to determine matches & severe weather probability) the widespread severe aspect in the Wednesday-Friday period of next week (overall):
Thursday & Friday look fine with 60s & sun. However, it will cloud up late Friday. Some showers may return Friday night with lows 47-54.
Severe weather risk return to the Missouri, southeastern Kansas to Texas, Louisiana to Mississippi area Friday night.
Showers & t'storms are possible next Saturday with 60s, followed by potentially 70s to 81 Sunday with sun & windy weather (gusts +40 mph at times).
Severe weather may occur Sunday night.
Worst of the severe weather risk is (highly-preliminary) western Kentucky to southeastern Oklahoma to Tennessee. However, risk may extend overall to northern Illinois & southern Michigan.
We will monitor.
Another blizzard may hit the Northern Plains.
1-2" RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE APRIL 16-17.
A cool-down here will likely follow.
After another warm surge with severe risk, colder surge with frost risk (31-35) should follow.