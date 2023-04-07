April 7, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Easter weekend weather forecast

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s area-wide. Some frost will be likely so be sure to bundle up before heading out this morning.
The rest of the day will be fairly sunny with just some high-level cirrus clouds streaming through the region. Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 50s with ENE winds 5-10 mph.
Saturday
Tomorrow morning will begin fairly chilly once again. Lows will be back into the lower 30s (near freezing). The rest of the day will feature mostly clear, sunny skies with a light breeze of 5-10 mph winds out of the E to ESE.
Easter Sunday
Any early Easter egg hunts will be in fairly good shape! However, early morning temperatures will, again, be back in the mid 30s. So, if you do plan on getting out early Sunday morning, be sure to have proper clothing to stay warm, if needed!
The rest of the day will be calm, sunny, and warmer than the last few days! Highs for Sunday will be into the mid to upper 60s, 68 around the Greater Lafayette area.
10-Day Outlook
High pressure will take care of the forecast for the weekend and into most of next week. A system from the NW will try to work in for Monday however due to sinking air and dry atmospheric conditions, the system will fizzle out before it reaches Illinois and Indiana. We will be left with slightly more clouds on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
Winds will begin to shift more out of the south by Monday and through the work week which will help aid in bringing in very warm well-above-normal temperatures. Southwest winds will ramp up Tuesday through Friday and we could very easily be in the 80s by Thursday – Saturday with mostly sunny skies.
As of now, models are hinting at a system by Sunday, April 16th but confidence obviously is low on timing since we are about a week and a half out from this system. Tweaks to timing and what type of storm system we will see will be needed in the days to come. The bottom line, is dry, sunny, and warm air will be with us through the duration of the 10-Day forecast! Enjoy and have a great Easter Weekend from Storm Team 18!