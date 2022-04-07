April 7, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Rain, Graupal, Snow & Big Warm-Ups with Potential Severe Weather Risk

A scattering of showers mixed with some flakes is expected tonight with 34-37.
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain, mixed graupel & wet flakes are likely Friday with highs 37-43. Winds will increase from the west with gusts to 31 mph later in the day.
Rain/snow showers to snow showers are likely Friday night to early Saturday morning. Some pockets of very minor, grassy accumulation are possible.
A scattering of some rain/snow/graupel showers are possible Saturday with mostly cloudy skies & northwest winds up to 32 mph.
Wind chills will run 21-26 Saturday morning & will run in the 30s in the afternoon.
After much sunshine for a good chunk of Sunday (with highs 55-61 & a southeast wind 10-20 mph), we cloud up rapidly later in the day.
A period of showers & isolated t'storms is possible in the late evening to part of the overnight period.
After a break, my thinking is that we get a round of steady rainfall with a few t'storms Monday. Looks like the rain comes into the area by 10 a.m. & does not exit until 5 p.m.
0.75-1.25" of rainfall is possible Sunday evening-Monday evening.
The severe weather risk should occur from western Tennessee Mississippi, Louisiana, eastern Texas to Arkansas to southeastern Oklahoma. In that threat area, it is Arkansas & far northern Louisiana that seems to have the highest risk.
I believe the GFS model does a good job of how I feel things will unfold:
It is looking more & more like the warm front will skyrocket northward Tuesay morning. We may have considerable fog develop Monday night with lows 47-55, then the warm front races northward Tuesday morning with a few showers & t'storms. Windy, balmy weather should follow with mostly cloudy skies. With the warm front moving northward, the focus for new rain & storm development will tend to occur north of our area Monday evening-night (combination of warm air advection & strong low-level jet with lift along & north of the warm front).
So warm frontal passage northward Tuesday should now propel us into the 70s with strong southerly winds developing. I'd go warmer if there was more sunshine & the warm front was moving through earlier in the day.
Also, as stronger wind fields begins to overspread the Midwest at all levels of the lower atmosphere (& warm, unstable air moves northward), a severe weather risk corridor Monday night-early Tuesday should develop up from southern Michigan to Iowa & southeastern Nebraska.
The main threat is large hail from storms being a bit elevated, but surface-based storms may produce a few tornadoes & wind from western Illinois & southern Wisconsin to Iowa & Nebraska.
This is the GFS model:
Here is another view of this via the ECMWF HIRES model:
Note: Also on Tuesday night, another area of severe weather risk will likely be Tennessee to Mississippi. Wind, hail & a couple of tornadoes are possible there.
Flooding rainfall is also possible.
Another area of severe weather will likely blow up from eastern Oklahoma & Arkansas to Louisiana.
We may get the leftovers of the severe weather in the South as some showers & t'storms potentially early Wednesday morning.
A potentially significant severe weather outbreak may occur from southern Minnesota to the Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening.
Tornadoes, wind & hail with supercells, supercell clusters & a squall line are likely in that zone.
We look more tranquil....just windy, warm & rather humid.
I like the idea of 70s to 80 still. This is based on an analog, climatology of the time of year & weighed model consensus.
Cloud cover looks considerable, it appears. Otherwise, I might go warmer. Dew points should be well into the 60s with a strong south wind.
The outbreak to our west will most likely congeal into a squall line.
It appears that the squall line would impact us overnight Wednesday or the early morning hours of Thursday.
Although the heart of the worst severe weather threat would be Iowa to Arkansas with multiple strong to long-track tornadoes possible, we should get in on severe weather risk Wednesday to early Thursday morning.
Here, the threat is more wind than anything.
We will continue to monitor.
This is a bit tricky with the timing of our severe weather risk, so stay tuned.
We cool off Thursday with sunshine (most likely sun & cumulus clouds with west to west-northwest winds to 30 mph after a period of stratocumulus clouds in the morning). We should go from mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon, then mostly clear by evening. Highs of 57-62 are expected.
As for next Thursday night-early Friday morning, lows of 33-38 seem sufficient with surface high & mostly clear skies.
Looks like northeast winds Friday, April 15 (highs 55-60), then east to southeast Friday night (lows 32-37), south-southwest winds Saturday, April 16 (highs 60s).
Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
Easter right now looks windy with sunshine & highs 79-83 with big severe weather outbreak from Iowa to the Gulf Coast as very strong storm system deepens in the Plains
Looks like any severe weather risk here would occur that Sunday night-early Monday morning (April 17-18).
You can see the storm just taking shape early that weekend via the European ECMWF HIRES model:
The U.S. GFS model matches the ECMWF HIRES & shows this scenario playing out.
The Canadian GEM has exact feature, as does the South Korean model.
The Chinese CMA model is the same with a near-bomb Plains storm to <980 mb.