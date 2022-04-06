April 6, 8 AM Forecast Update – Rain this morning then turning cooler

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Rain showers will be likely this morning. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out but severe weather will not be expected.
Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the viewing. We will get up to the upper 50s and possibly the lower 60s if we receive some good sunshine this afternoon.
The rain will move out by midday and give way to some sunshine this afternoon however a few scattered late-day rain showers will be possible. Nothing widespread tonight but more scattered rain and possibly a few snow/ice pellets may be possible late Thursday and into Friday.
Thursday
Cooler air will begin to move in on Thursday. Temperatures will drop in the morning to the lower 40s and remain in the mid 40s all day long. Scattered rain showers will be likely for much of the afternoon and evening.
Winds will be fairly gusty with WSW winds sustained at 10-15 mph and gusts may get up to 25-30 at times.
Friday
As we move into Friday, morning low temperatures will be in the mid 30s with winds changing direction throughout the day as more NW winds move in by the afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 20-25 mph will occur throughout the day. Highs on Friday will only reach the lower 40s.
Snow and sleet chances may occur early in the morning but then change over to a rain/snow mix to rain in the afternoon as temperatures get above freezing. Occasional showers will be likely all day.
As temperatures drop Friday night, we could see more scattered snow into Saturday with overnight lows into Saturday morning in the lower 30s.
The Weekend
The first part of the weekend will be cold with chances for snow Saturday morning.
Any and all snow accumulations we will receive, on Friday and Saturday morning will mainly occur on grassy and elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses may become slick but widespread impacts to roadways will be unlikely.
Otherwise, Saturday morning will start off cold with some snow showers. We will begin to clear out by the afternoon with sunshine. Highs will only reach into the lower 40s.
On Sunday, most of the day will be dry and sunny however more clouds and scattered rain chances will come in later in the day with highs rising up quickly with SW winds 5-10 mph, and temperatures up into the upper 50s.
7-Day Forecast
Look ahead, temperatures rebound quickly on Sunday and beyond. Scattered rain chances look to occur on Monday and Tuesday with chances for storms as well.
The bulk of the system along with chances for severe weather looks more promising for Wednesday or Thursday. This system is still evolving and Storm Team 18 will keep you up to date on the potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall for next week. Stay tuned!