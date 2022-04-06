April 6, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-From Well-Below Normal Temperatures with Wet Flakes to Well-Above Normal with Severe Weather Risk

I am working on this right now.
It should be complete later today once I get the later afternoon model data in.
With windy (west-southwest to west gusts 30-35 mph at times), chilly weather with highs in the 41-47 range, mostly cloudy skies, a scattering of increasing rain & isolated graupal showers occur Thursday.
These will mix with snow Thursday night to Friday morning (Friday morning lows 33-36).
Wind chills will run near 30 to the 30s during the day & in the 20s at night.
Friday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with a scattered of rain/snow showers with highs 37-42. It will be a windy day from the west to northwest with gusts 30-40 mph in the PM.
Rain/snow to snow showers is expected Friday night with some localized areas of very minor, grassy accumulation. Lows of 30-33 are expected.
With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & windy weather (northwest winds with gusts of 30-40 mph are expected), a scattered of rain/snow showers is expected Saturday.
Highs of 37-43 are expected with wind chills in the 20s early then 30s.
Thursday morning-Friday night:
Friday night-Saturday evening:
If we clear out fast enough Saturday night & winds go light to calm, some patchy fog may develop & potential is there for lows to dip to 26-29.
Lots of sun initially will propel us to the 54-58 range Sunday, but we cloud up pretty quickly later in the day, it appears.
Showers should follow in the evening & into the night with lows 43-48.
Periods of rainfall are possible Monday-Tuesday, but it should taper later Tuesday. A few t'storms are possible with the rainfall on Tuesday before tapering.
Highs of 60-67 are likely Monday & 64-72 Tuesday.
The rainfall shifting north will coincide with the surface warm front moving completely north of the viewing area.
As a result, Tuesday night looks windy & warm with temperatures steady at 64-67.
So, multi-day severe weather episodes/outbreaks will begin to flare-up Monday re-fire Tuesday & Wednesday in the Plains & parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Midwest.......
Highest risk Monday-Monday night is northern Texas eastern Oklahoma to southwestern Missouri.
On Tuesday-Tuesday night, it is central & eastern Oklahoma, eastern Kansas to southern Iowa.
We are looking at that afformentioned rainfall Monday & then the leftovers of the severe weather as that rainfall & a few t'storms Tuesday....
Wednesday looks warm, windy & downright humid here with highs 78-82 possible with south-southwest winds to 40 mph. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy.
The main severe weather outbreak will occur that Wednesday afternoon with severe weather from Iowa & Wisconsin to nearly the Gulf Coast.
The highest severe weather risk is eastern Iowa, northern & central Illinois to Missouri.
Very preliminary projected sounding data suggest MODERATE RISK parameters there. That is NOT an SPC forecast, but that is just what projected shear, instability, forcing on Skew Ts show.
Here, the threat will tend to occur Wednesday evening. It looks as if SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters (again, what longer-range data shows & NOT an official forecast) set up over the area.
We will monitor for changes & monitor SPC forecasts.
Note the warmth on Wednesday via CIPS analog data.
Highs of 78-82 are possible here with dew points rising into the 60s.
CIPS analog shows tornado probability based on similar situations over the past +40 years:
CIPS analog probability of strong/significant/long-range tornadoes:
More severe weather may occur just south & southeast of our area Friday after a break Thursday of next week.
We look for rain & thunder for now with the severe weather risk from southern & southeastern Indiana to the Gulf Coast.
After that, we will need to watch around April 20-24 for severe weather risk in our region.
April 27-29 will be another time period to watch for severe weather risk.
Long-range model data shows the very active upper jet with multiple upper troughs, shortwaves & many jet streaks pivoting through the Midwest & Plains:
Much colder weather should arrive as we end April & move into early May.
The new longer-range model data is now verifying our analog forecasts for this chill. Frost is expected with lows 31-35 in early May.
The cold upper trough shows up well in the CFSv2 data:
Then..........just like that the severe weather pattern & warmth return to the Midwest after this cold snap.
It will likely occur closer to May 10 from an analog perspective.
I still find strong evident that Summer will evolve this way (map below).
Note the core of the intense heat & significant above normal temp anomalies in the Southern Plains with chunk of significant heat expanding into the Midwest.
I still feel this will be a hotter than normal summer with potential of a few 100-degree or greater days here.
It will like be a situation like 1980 where we have a expansion & contraction of this semi-permanent upper ridge with pulses of extreme heat here, followed by brief, nice cool-downs.
Heat & high humidity will rule the roost here! 1995, 2011 & 2012 are great comparisons. Some aspects of 2020 & 2021 could be thrown in, as well, but those three previous Summers are better matches.
Below normal rainfall is expected, but we will be in the firing line for derechos & "Ring of Fire" complexes on the periphery of the extreme heat at times.
Extreme heat may also give way to potent pulse storms. Even in 2012s horrendous heat & drought, we saw some intense pulse storms due to the extreme, boiling instability when the cap broke.
So, wet & active to violent in the Spring, then flash drought & heat risk in Summer.