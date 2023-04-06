April 6, 3 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dry, Very Warm Pattern with Upper Ridging Domination.......Severe Weather Risk Returns at the Very End of the Month, Then Cool Snap to Start May....

This warm dry ridging is coming sooner than I thought it would. I figured it would tend to dominate after April 10-12, but it is coming in quickly & will send us into sudden late Spring/sudden Summer.
I had originally gone with below normal temperatures dominating in a wet pattern in early April, then shutting the rain off, drying the soils out & sending us into above normal domination in mid-April.
This should start though April more like like April 9, not after April 10-12.
Now, all of our analog years did this with MAJOR SWITCH in mid April, but they were all consistently cold in early April. We have been cold at times, but not excessively so, so this bucks that trend.
PNA was negative mid-March to start of April, now it goes highly-positive. It will likely reach its highest level since January. This pumps the strong Southeast ridge northward & northeastward even more with Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean sea surface water temperatures more than 3 degrees above normal.
EPO goes positive keeping the cold in California & Far West overall. Central & all over eastern U.S. is bathed in warmth.
Upper ridge dominates & any cold front that tries to move south just falls apart April 9-16.
Temperatures are warm!
We look to get around 80 to the low 80s in here next week.
Note the above normal temperature pattern in that -PNA, +EPO combo.
Eventually, it get briefly cooler, but then warms right back up above normal.
Overall trend is just very warm (outside of that brief cold front) April 9-20:
Farmers get ready for field work! This is a dry pattern up to April 20!
This pattern also lack severe weather, except for the far Northern Plains down the road.
Meanwhile, the Southeast to Florida may see a subtropical/upper low with heavier rainfall.
Here is the 10-day outlook:
April 20-28 generally shows dry, warm pattern here for farm field work & planting, but severe weather & heavier rainfall in the Plains.
Note the below normal rainfall here:
It should get wetter here & severe weather axis get in here April 29-May 1.
I still think we will get a shot of much cooler air in very early May with some frost