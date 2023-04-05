April 5, 7:15 AM Weather Forecast Update – Severe storm potential in the coming hours

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! You can already feel the very warm, windy, and humid air outside this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to lower 70s across the entire viewing area. Winds are sustained at about 15 – 27 mph out of the SW with gusts of up to 30-45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place through 8 PM this evening.
Things are clear regarding radar as of 7:00 AM this morning. We are seeing some clearing downstream into Illinois which could boost a line of storms that is over portions of Illinois and will work eastward. This will be the line of concern for us later this morning and into the early afternoon.
(Radar image above is of 7:00 AM Wednesday morning)
Main Timeline of Storms
7:00 AM – Areas to the north and west (Newton, Jasper, and Benton Counties) will likely see our first storms for the day. These may form from the southwest and work to the northeast. Each of which could contain damaging wind, isolated hail, and tornadoes.
8:00 AM – Some pre-frontal storms could be possible that’ll race to the NE. These could pose a severe threat with damaging winds and isolated hail.
9:00 AM to 10:00 AM – The line of several storms will begin to ramp up in intensity across our western counties. Covington, Attica, Fowler, Remington, and Winamac may begin to see the worst portion of these storms.
10:00 AM to 11:00 AM – The line of storms will work through the heart of the WLFI viewing area. Veedersburg, Lafayette, Delphi, to Rochester will be experiencing the line. All modes of severe weather could be possible. Damaging winds, isolated large hail, and tornadoes.
11:30 AM to 12:30 PM – Our eastern counties will begin to experience the line. Frankfort, Kokomo, and Peru will be in line by this time frame.
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM – We could see a solid line of rain and strong winds which will be the cold front. You can see it here on Futurecast.
Once this line passes, the severe threat diminishes. We will begin to cool off with overnight lows tonight into the mid to lower 30s.
Also, have your NOAA Hazardous Weather Radio on to prepare you for the potential of severe weather. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Outdoor tornado sirens are meant for people who are outside.
Also, have your NOAA Hazardous Weather Radio on to prepare you for the potential of severe weather. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Outdoor tornado sirens are meant for people who are outside.
Always go indoors if there is thunder in the area. Seek shelter inside your home in an interior closet or bathroom. Basements are the safest place to be during strong/severe storms and tornadoes.
10-Day Outlook
After today, we will begin to cool off for Thursday but near-normal temperatures return for Friday and a nice warm-up will be expected for the weekend and into next week.