April 5, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Cool-Down, Then Heavy Rainfall, Severe Weather & Warmth

After 30s with patchy fog this morning, highs today reached 56-64.
Showers exit this evening, followed by dry weather part of tonight with southeast to south winds 20-40 mph. Temperatures may rise to 57-60 after being 51-56 this evening, then fall to 50-55 by early Wednesday morning.
A round of widespread rainfall will pass with even a few embedded t'storms possible.
0.45-0.75" of rainfall is expected late, late tonight through tomorrow morning.
Then the sun appears with strong southwest winds to 35 mph tomorrow afternoon.
A broken line or two of showers & t'storms will pass tomorrow evening, followed by much colder weather tomorrow night.
Highs tomorrow will run 58-65. They will fall quickly to the 40s tomorrow evening.
Thursday will be windy (west-southwest winds to 40 mph) with skies turning cloudy with a scattering of showers.
These will change to rain/snow & snow showers Thursday night-early Friday morning. A few pockets of very minor grassy snowfall accumulation is possible with lows 32-36.
A scattering of rain/snow & snow showers will occur Friday-Saturday.
Some pockets of very minor, grassy accumulation is possible Friday morning & Saturday morning.
Both days will be gray, windy & chilly with highs 37-43 & lows 30-34.
West to northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph at times with wind chills in the 20s & 30s.
After lows 27-30 Sunday morning, clouds increase Sunday with highs in the 54-58 range. Skies should become cloudy pretty quickly with showers possible by late afternoon through evening as warm front moves northward.
Showers are also possible Sunday night with lows 46-53. Winds will be southeast.
As for Monday, potential is there for a couple of rounds of widespread rainfall with highs 57-64 with east to south-southeast wind.
After 45-53 Monday night, more rainfall is possible Tuesday with some t'storms.
It appears that much of the rainfall Tuesday may exit later in the day with a surge in the temperatures to 66-74 by evening.
Tuesday night looks windy & warm with temperatures only 63-68. Dew points should rise to 60-65 with cloudy skies. South winds may gust to 40 mph at times.
I agree with the ECMWF HIRES model in bringing the storms through Wednesday during the afternoon to early evening.
Highs of 78-81 are possible.
Other long-range data suggests that the storms will pass more in the morning to midday.
We will monitor.
It is a good set-up for a severe weather outbreak from Oklahoma to Missouri to Arkansas Tuesday.
Wednesday, the risk moves to Illinois, Indiana, southern Michigan to western Kentucky to Tennessee.
Negatively-tilted trough, warm, moist, unstable airmass, strong wind fields through the troposphere with speed & some directional shear & good upper-level diffluence with strong convergence ahead of & along a strong cold front.............all support robust severe weather risk (even here).
To me, the projected Skew Ts look like ENHANCED RISK for here.
However, that is NOT an official forecast by any means & is just taking the model & analog Skew Ts as an assessment of the set-up.
From now to next Wednesday evening 2-3.5" of rainfall is currently expected.
After a brief cool-down, another round of warmth & severe weather risk should occur April 20-24 time frame.
Like our analog years, there will likely be another round or two April 26-29.
After that, the model & analog signal is a cool-down with some frost & below normal rainfall for a change.
With all of that rainfall for the latter half of the month, flash & river flooding will become an issue.