April 4, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Focus on the Severe Risk & Easter Forecast....

Warm front will move northward & skies clear this afternoon-evening with 70s.
We will have a record warm night for early April with lows only 66-70.
It will be windy to very windy this evening-tonight with gusts +40 mph from the south.
Supercells with risk of strong to violent tornadoes will occur northwestern Illinois to Iowa & also southern Missouri to Arkansas this evening as cap erodes. Large to very large hail is also expected.
SPC outlook today-tonight:
Some severe weather is possible in our area after midnight to 7 a.m. Wednesday as the potential of a few supercells to make it into the viewing area from the southwest is there.
Severe weather risk will then follow through midday to early afternoon with parameters suggesting an upgrade to MODERATE RISK from our current ENHANCED RISK.
Severe gusts, some tornadoes (EF0-EF2) & isolated large hail are possible.
After highs of 72-76, we fall into the 60s & 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest to then west winds may gust +45 mph tomorrow, then diminish in the evening pretty rapidly.
Midnight to 7 a.m.:
7 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
SPC outlook tomorrow:
It then is dry & cooler Thursday to Friday before we warm up nicely for a great Easter weekend as any system with a few showers & t'storms will not pass until early next week.
We then turn cooler again behind that system.