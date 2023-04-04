April 4, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update On the Severe Weather Risk & Then Persistent Domination of Southeast Ridge (Warmth) Ahead with Cold Bottled North..

The coldest weather ever record in the month of April has been recorded in parts of California! Frost & freezing will occur tonight in central California....more than a month after the usual last potential of frost.
So, note all of the record cold out West & all of the record warmth in the Southeast & Midwest today:
Highs today reached 68-82. We may still hit 70 yet before midnight in our far northeastern counties.
The 80 or better temperatures were more than 2 weeks earlier than average.
Dew points reached as high as 68! The last time we saw dew points this high so early in the year was 1990.
Lots of severe weather northwest of us! Number of severe reports are pushing 300 now with 7 tornado reports, but +255 large hail reports (53 of them 2" or more in diameter).
We should be fine tonight. Doubtful any storms will make it in here & overcome the cap. A few light showers or sprinkles may occur (lot of virga, though). It looks just mostly cloudy & windy with temperatures record-warm for the time of year at 68-71.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the timing for severe weather Wednesday with two rounds possible.
We are in ENHANCED RISK for severe weather (level 3 out of 5).
Some severe gusts, isolated large hail & a couple to few EF0-EF1 tornadoes are possible.
We should reach the low mid 70s for highs, then fall into the 60s & 50s later in the day.
Non-t'storm gradient winds may gust 45-55 mph at times.
Locally heavy rainfall of 1-3" is possible.
We then cool, but warm back up & stay pretty warm. A few showers & t'storms are possible Monday (30%), but it appears the unusually cold air stays in the Northern Plains & West.