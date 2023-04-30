April 30, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonable, Near-Record Chill to Start May (with Rain & Wind), But Light Seen at the End of the Tunnel with Warmer Pattern Getting Closer...

Weather Alert

...GUSTY CONDITIONS TOMORROW... Gusty winds will develop tomorrow afternoon. Expect winds out of the west sustained at 15 to 25 MPH with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 MPH. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest winds will be more likely the further south you are. These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile vehicles.