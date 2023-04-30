April 30, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonable, Near-Record Chill to Start May (with Rain & Wind), But Light Seen at the End of the Tunnel with Warmer Pattern Getting Closer...

Monday looks like the coldest start to May since 1909 (high 38) with high of only 44. Highs viewing area-wide should run 42-48.
Cooler regime dominates the week & into early next weekend, but the departures from normal will be the highest early the week (25 degrees below normal Monday).
Average highs are now up to around 68-72 with average lows around 46-49.
Howling west-northwest winds gusting 38-48 mph (sustained 22-29 mph), areas of light to moderate rain & wind chills 23-29 in the morning & 32-40 in the afternoon will make it feel awful.
This, after areas of light rain (mixed with bit of snow & sleet far north & northeast) & 36-40 Sunday night.
Areas of rain taper Monday evening-night with lows 35-39 with northwest winds gusting 30-42 mph.
This will lead to wind chills in the 20s.
Note the snowfall accumulation to our north & in the mountains of West Virginia!
Some scattered showers are possible Tuesday with northwest winds to 35 mph & highs only 45-52.
Total rainfall Sunday night-Tuesday should run 0.12-0.70".
We have seen 0.10-0.65" over the viewing area since Friday.
The winds look to diminish & skies clear Tuesday night.
With that, lows of 32-36 are expected with coldest readings in the west & southwest where skies clear the earliest.
Areas of frost are possible.
Wednesday will feature mostly sunny then partly to mostly cloudy skies (cumulus develop all over the sky in the afternoon as residual cold air aloft remains). There will be more sun & warmer weather in the southwest compared to our northeastern areas.
Highs of 52-62 are expected northeast to southwest & around 58 in Greater Lafayette.
Northwest winds of 20-35 mph are expected.
Frost & even light freezing is expected Wednesday night as skies clear & wind diminish.
Lows of 30-33 are likely.
With southwest winds & sun, we warm back to 63-69 Thursday.
Fast-moving little clipper system may bring a few showers & t'showers Friday with highs 63-67.
Saturday-Sunday of next weekend look dry with sun & highs 61-67 Saturday & 65-72 with 40 to the 40s at night.
Beyond that, pattern change gets underway with more storms in the Plains & us warming well into the 70s to 80 with some scattered showers & t'storms making it in here briefly.
We will likely see very brief cool-down around May 16-17, then it is Summery 80s.
It does not look too wet (below normal rainfall) until late May when period of more active, stormy weather (severe weather risk) may occur.
After the first heat spell end of May to early June, stormy weather should return (severe weather risk). Above normal rainfall is expected to return.