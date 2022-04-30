April 30, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cooler, Windy Sunday, More Rainfall by Tuesday

Highs this Saturday reached 72-80.
It has been an active evening of tornadoes, wind damage & large hail from southern Wisconsin to Arkansas, as you can see in the storm reports below.
Here, the shear has been impressive, but wave have had waves of rain & storms since before 5 p.m. This has overturned the atmosphere & helped to limit storm organization. It is just too, too many storms & too much rainfall to get concentrated, severe t'storms to develop. It is very "messy" convection.
Even now (as of 10:10 p.m.) there are A LOT of t'storms over the area & we have had a few pea hail reports & gusts to 40 mph, but nothing severe.
The parameters show SLIGHT RISK (earlier parameters were more ENHANCED in northern Illinois with vigorous tornado risk with +50% tornado probabilities), but there are just TOO MANY storms & too much rainfall that is disrupting individual storms' updrafts.
Locally-heavy rainfall has occurred of +1.35".
As of 10:10 p.m., the strongest storms with pea hail & gusts to 50 mph are in Clinton to Carroll to Cass, headed for Miami & Howard counties.
That said, showers & t'storms will continue for the next few hours.
There is the risk of an isolated severe t'storm until around 1 a.m., then we are totally fine.
Skies should clear with lows in the 50s, followed by 59-68 tomorrow northwest to southwest.
Temperatures will likely fall some in the afternoon as low clouds pivot in from the northwest with west to west-southwest winds strong at 25-40 mph.
This will make it feel cooler than the actual air temperatures.
After 40s tomorrow night, 65-72 is expected Monday with partly cloudy skies & less wind (winds west 5-12 mph).
50s to 60 Monday night with skies become cloudy & wind shift to the southeast at 10-20 mph will lead to south-southeast to southwest winds Tuesday. Those winds will increasing to 20-35 mph.
A round of rainfall & t'storms is possible in the morning-midday.
After a brief break, another round of rainfall & t'storms is expected in the afternoon-evening. There is the potential for some MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters to sneak in.
There is the round in the morning-midday:
There is the round in the late afternoon-evening.
Wednesday looks dry with 60s to 70, followed by rainfall Thursday & Friday.
Temperatures will turn cooler to the 50s to 60s.
We may see lows as lows as the 30s later next weekend to early next week.
After that, looks like a dry stretch with big warm-up.
Rainfall looks below normal to mid-May with temperatures eventually warming to the 80s.
Bouts of stormy weather may impact us a couple times after that.
Temperatures will average overall above normal.
So, you can see there will be drying, warming windows for farmers to plant in early- to mid-May as well as very late May to early June.