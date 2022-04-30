 Skip to main content
April 30, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cooler, Windy Sunday, More Rainfall by Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Highs this Saturday reached 72-80.

2

It has been an active evening of tornadoes, wind damage & large hail from southern Wisconsin to Arkansas, as you can see in the storm reports below.

3

Here, the shear has been impressive, but wave have had waves of rain & storms since before 5 p.m.  This has overturned the atmosphere & helped to limit storm organization.  It is just too, too many storms & too much rainfall to get concentrated, severe t'storms to develop.  It is very "messy" convection.

Even now (as of 10:10 p.m.) there are A LOT of t'storms over the area & we have had a few pea hail reports & gusts to 40 mph, but nothing severe.

The parameters show SLIGHT RISK (earlier parameters were more ENHANCED in northern Illinois with vigorous tornado risk with +50% tornado probabilities), but there are just TOO MANY storms & too much rainfall that is disrupting individual storms' updrafts.

Locally-heavy rainfall has occurred of +1.35".

As of 10:10 p.m., the strongest storms with pea hail & gusts to 50 mph are in Clinton to Carroll to Cass, headed for Miami & Howard counties.

3

That said, showers & t'storms will continue for the next few hours.

There is the risk of an isolated severe t'storm until around 1 a.m., then we are totally fine.

Skies should clear with lows in the 50s, followed by 59-68 tomorrow northwest to southwest.

Temperatures will likely fall some in the afternoon as low clouds pivot in from the northwest with west to west-southwest winds strong at 25-40 mph.

This will make it feel cooler than the actual air temperatures.

After 40s tomorrow night, 65-72 is expected Monday with partly cloudy skies & less wind (winds west 5-12 mph).

50s to 60 Monday night with skies become cloudy & wind shift to the southeast at 10-20 mph will lead to south-southeast to southwest winds Tuesday.  Those winds will increasing to 20-35 mph.

A round of rainfall & t'storms is possible in the morning-midday.

After a brief break, another round of rainfall & t'storms is expected in the afternoon-evening.  There is the potential for some MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters to sneak in.

There is the round in the morning-midday:

1

There is the round in the late afternoon-evening.

2

Wednesday looks dry with 60s to 70, followed by rainfall Thursday & Friday.

Temperatures will turn cooler to the 50s to 60s.

We may see lows as lows as the 30s later next weekend to early next week.

4
5
1

After that, looks like a dry stretch with big warm-up.

3

Rainfall looks below normal to mid-May with temperatures eventually warming to the 80s.

Bouts of stormy weather may impact us a couple times after that.

Temperatures will average overall above normal.

So, you can see there will be drying, warming windows for farmers to plant in early- to mid-May as well as very late May to early June.

