April 3, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Scattered rain/storms today with a potential of severe weather mid-week

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! For the latest recap of confirmed tornado touchdowns from last Friday’s storms, scroll down to the “Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns from Friday, March 31” section below.
This morning, we are waking in the mid 40s to the mid and upper 30s with clear skies. We are watching the potential for a mix of clouds and sun with scattered, isolated rain. Highs today will be in the mid 60s area-wide.
Most of today will be dry with areas of clouds and sun that’ll develop this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph. Temperatures may vary ultimately where the stationary front sets up.
As of now, the stationary front will likely set up from Fowler, Lafayette, to Kokomo which will give us rain to move along this boundary this evening. A few isolated chances for a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out this evening.
The main threat will likely be heavy rain, isolated large hail, wind speeds 50+ mph at times this evening. Below is the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for the potential for severe weather. As of 6:00 AM this morning, most of the WLFI viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for late this afternoon and evening.
Tuesday
Scattered showers and a few storms will likely be in the morning but a dry afternoon looks plausible.
Most of Tuesday afternoon will again be dry with partly sunny skies to sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise quickly as a warm front lifts through Tuesday. Highs for the WLFI viewing area look to be in the mid to possibly upper 70s, depending on how much sunshine we can get out after lunchtime.
Tuesday Night and Wednesday Morning
Details are still up in the air on the evolution of the storm system that will give us the potential for severe weather likely for us on Wednesday morning. A cold front will trigger very strong storms in Iowa, Missouri, and Western Illinois. We may see the remnant of these storms Tuesday night to the northwest but another line of showers and storms will be likely for us Wednesday morning.
Winds will be another big factor during and after the system Tuesday evening and through Wednesday night. Winds will be gusting upwards to 40-55+ mph at times.
As of 6:00 AM this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has all of the WLFI viewing area underneath a Slight Risk (Level 2) Tuesday night mainly into Wednesday morning as storms may re-fire along the cold front and work through Wednesday after roughly 7 AM. A more in-depth look at the storms will be put out within the next 48 hours so stay tuned!
10-Day Outlook
After the cold front moves through Wednesday, high pressure builds in for Thursday through Sunday morning. Cooler air will be likely to close out the work week but sunshine will dominate the forecast. A breezy day on Thursday is likely with morning lows in the lower 30s and highs for the day will be in the low 50s and upper 40s.
Friday morning lows will likely be in the low 30s and upper 20s which will be below freezing. Then we stair-step into the 60s by Saturday and Sunday with a chance for another system to work in by Sunday night.
Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns from Friday, March 31
(As of April 3rd, Monday Morning)
In total, the National Weather Service Offices in Indianapolis, Chicago, and Northern Indiana have confirmed 9 total tornadoes in the WLFI viewing area. The information below is directly from the Damage Assessment Toolkit website via the NOAA.
Clinton County – EF 1 Tornado with up to 110 mph damage.
“Tornado began initially southeast of Colfax and impacted a large homestead with barn and toppled a large radio tower. The tornado then moved through portions of rural southwestern Clinton county causing damage to several farmsteads. A few barns between US52 and I65 were completely destroyed. The tornado only caused very minor damage for a short period of time before doing additional significant damage southwest of Frankfort.”
Howard County – EF 0 Tornadoes with up to 80 mph damage.
Southwest of Russiaville “Tornado touched down in a field with a few trees. The tornado then impacted a home causing tree and barn damage. One tree top was pulled back towards the home to the southwest. The tornado then quickly lifted in a farm field nearby.”
Howard County – EF 1 Tornado with up to 110 mph damage.
Cass County – EF 1 Tornado with up to 100 mph damage.
“An NWS Storm Survey confirmed a tornado touched down in an open field south of W CR 400 N, between N CR 1000W and 925W. It tracked quickly northeast, flipping 8 spans of a center pivot irrigation system once, the destroyed 2 large pole barns at a residence near 400 N and 925W. Several trees were snapped and corn fodder from the field was pulled into the yard and extended Northeast from there. The back garage portion of a home was damaged. Power poles were also snapped in the area. The tornado made a turn to the right some and began to weaken, striking a home at the intersection of W CR 400 N and N CR 900 N where the roof on the SW side of the home was lifted, several smaller trees were uprooted and a fuel tank was rolled into the field to the NE. Debris was carried for a few more miles to the northeast. The track of the tornado may have continued further northeast but it weakened significantly after the noted damaged areas. Max width 300 yards with max wind speed estimated at 100 mph.”
Benton and White County – EF 2 Tornadoes speed still TBA with wind 110+ mph damage.
Southeast of Atkinson - “Primarily downed trees, power poles, and damaged farm outbuildings, however, there were several homes damaged, 2 significantly damaged.”
Southeast, east, and northeast of Fowler – “Damage to wind farm, including one downed tower, damage to one home, otherwise downed trees and power poles along the path.”
White County - EF 0 Tornado with up to 80 mph damage.
“A tornado touched down in an open field south of West Smithson Road and west of South CR 75W. A wind turbine blade was bent over and another snapped off as it moved quickly NNE caused significant damage to a pole barn and threw 2 empty silos into a field north of Smithson Rd. The tornado paralleled CR 75 causing minor tree damage before lifting south of CR 100 S. Maximum winds are estimated at 80 to 85 mph with a width of 125 yards. A wind speed rating cannot be assigned to the turbine blade, but the speed could be higher than the estimated range.”
Benton and Jasper County – EF 1 Tornado speed still TBA with 85+ mph damage.
“Trees and power lines were snapped and outbuildings were damaged.”