April 3, 10:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk Update & Easter Forecast....

The subtropical jet is extra strong due to El Nino surging. That jet is energized & helping the severe weather outbreaks to be intense. -PNA & very active sun appear to be enhancing the southeast U.S. ridge, pumping the heat northward while keeping the UNSEASONABLY COLD air (left from the La Nina pattern) just northwest & west of our area with more blizzards, heavy snow & record cold. Meanwhile, an odd lingering vestige of the decayed La Nina is the dry line forced eastward.
This all spells good set ups for severe in the Midwest & Mississippi Valley right now.
The difference between the two is resulting in the active severe weather period. The flexing of the Southeast ridge is pumping these 70s north.
You can see the cold upper trough (1) now, then the warm, dry cap (2) with heat in the Plains Tuesday sending highs to the upper 80s in northeastern Missouri to southeast Iowa!
90 to the 90s are expected Missouri & Kansas to Oklahoma.
Then there is the STRONG, enhanced subtropical jet (3), strong low-level jet from the abnormally warm Gulf of Mexico (4) & the overall pumping of the southeast to Caribbean ridge northward (in contrast to the extreme cold in the West & Northern Plains like January or February):
Highs today reached 65-76.
Some scattered showers & t'storms are possible overnight through Tuesday morning in the area. They look most concentrated in the north at first, then the rest of the area gets in on some of them Tuesday morning.
There is the risk of an isolated severe t'storm (mainly hail with much lower wind, brief, weak EF0 tornado threat) overnight up to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures will be near 50 to 60 (north to south) for lows.
Radar:
Projected:
After gray skies, sun appears with clouds with mid to upper 70s for highs Tuesday. Winds will become strong from the south with gusts 32-45 mph.
Dew points will climb 61-65.
However, we still looked capped through the afternoon & early evening, preventing much storm development not only here, but over Illinois, Iowa & Missouri as well.
Supercells may not blow up with strong to violent tornado risk & large hail until after 5 p.m. with cap erosion over areas to our west & northwest. This would be over that northwestern & western Illinois & over southeastern Iowa to northeastern Missouri.
Cap may still be locked in here even in the late evening.
We need to watch after midnight tomorrow night to see what ejects out of southern Illinois & impacts us Wednesday morning.
We have SLIGHT RISK area-wide for this right now. We will see if ENHANCED is moved eastward.
Line of storms will then impact us Wednesday late morning to early afternoon.
The highest severe weather risk is beginning to evolve for Wednesday morning to early afternon.
It is SLIGHT RISK with this right now, but upgrade is likely to ENHANCED RISK.
1-3" of rainfall is also possible.
Wabash River is already high at flood stage now after cresting 3' above flood stage this weekend at Lafayette. Covington is 1.5' above flood stage still after cresting near 3' above it this weekend.
So, projections of Tuesday night to Wednesday:
The weekend system continues to slow & likely won't impact us until Sunday night-Monday now. A MARGINAL to SLIGHT area may be delineated to our west & southwest Sunday to Monday. We will see if we end up with conditions conducive to MARGINAL RISK wording.
As a result of the system slowing, 63-68 is likely Saturday & 68-74 is likely Sunday, meaning we do look to eek out a nice, Spring-like Easter.
Sunday will be rather windy, however, from the southwest.
It then gets cooler for a bit, then warms back to the 60s to 70 by next Thursday.
Temperatures trend below normal April 9-16 period overall.
Above normal temperatures dominate mid to late April with drying.
However, overall April looks wetter than normal.
Stormy weather & wetter weather at the very end of April should then transition to cooler pattern with some frost risk in early May.