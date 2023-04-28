April 28, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Rain this morning with storms and cooler weather to end the weekend

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! We are currently tracking some showers across the WLFI viewing area this morning. To track the rain, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Morning lows are all in the mid to upper 40s and some 50s to our west where rain-cooled air is not present. Highs today will be entirely dependent on cloud cover throughout the afternoon.
Most of the area may stay in the mid 50s. Our western counties may hit the upper 50s and to near 60 if more sun peaks through this afternoon. Otherwise, scattered rain will be with us in the morning and through the early afternoon.
Over the next several days, a pesky upper-level low will be centered over the Great Lakes Region which will give us several chances for some rain Saturday through Tuesday. A few non-severe storms (mainly Saturday afternoon) will be possible.
NW winds will be gusty as we get several little impulses of rain through the Sat-Tues period. This NW flow will bring in cooler and well below normal temperatures. Dreary, windy, and cool days will be expected on Sunday and Monday.
If you have any outdoor plans scheduled, be sure to download the free Storm Team 18 Weather App to track showers from your pocket.
Saturday
We will begin Saturday with lows back in the lower 40s with clear skies. Areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out. But we’ll see sunshine to begin the day.
Then by the early afternoon, some showers and a few thunderstorms that may have pea-sized hail in some of the stronger storms may be present. Severe weather is not expected.
Most of the storm/rain activity should begin after 1-3 PM Saturday afternoon. So, keep an eye on the radar if you have any plans on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 60s by the mid-afternoon hours.
We’ll get a brief break from the rain Saturday evening before another wave of rain comes in for Sunday morning.
Sunday
Sunday morning will be in the lower 40s once again with areas of scattered rain.
Throughout the rest of the day, strong NW winds will begin to ramp up. In the afternoon, scattered showers will bubble up throughout the rest of the day. Look for mostly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated rain chances likely for much of the day. Highs will only be in the mid to lower 50s with WNW winds 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30-35 mph at times.
Forecast Precipitation Amounts (through next Tuesday)
We aren’t expecting to see all-day rain every day. However, scattered chances will give us totals reaching 0.2” to near 1” in some locations. Sunday-Tuesday appears to be damp and cloudy with scattered to isolated rain showers.
10-Day Outlook
Monday will be dreary, cloudy, windy, and cool with scattered showers like Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out on Tuesday but the parent low that will be responsible for this weekend’s rain will work out of the Great Lakes region by Tuesday. High pressure sets in for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures getting back to near normal.