April 28, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some More Scattered Rainfall & Cooler Weather....Much, Much Warmer by Mid-May

Highs today reached 52-65 with a total of trace-0.40" rainfall west to east.
After clearing with some patchy fog tonight (mainly north) & lows 35-41, we see 65-69 tomorrow. Winds will be strong from the southwest.
A wave of some scattered showers & a few t'storms will pass in the afternoon-evening. An isolated pea hailer is possible. Southwest to west winds may gust 25-35 mph.
Clearing Saturday evening-night will be followed by skies quickly clouding up & a wave of showers Sunday morning. After lows near 40 to the lower 40s, we should then rise to 51-57 Sunday as brief bits of sun appear midday to afternoon.
This will destabilize things in the cold air aloft, leading to a scattering of showers & t'showers & potential of isolated graupel.
Winds will be strong from the northwest to west, gusting to 28-38 mph.
Showery, windy, cool weather is expected Monday, followed by a bit of sun & a few spotty showers Tuesday (with breezy windy weather).
TOTAL RAINFALL now Saturday-Tuesday should run 0.15-0.40".
Cooler pattern will continue to dominate overall. Saturday (65-69) & Thursday (64-69) look to be the warmest of the next 12 days.
Some frost is possible at the end of next week & late the following weekend & beyond.
A little clipper system may bring a few showers next Friday, otherwise, it is a below normal rainfall pattern overall.
Once we get to near May 10 & beyond into mid-May, pattern gets much warmer. We may have a few storms in this transition, but get ready for Summery 80s!
There may be one cool spell, but mid to late May look to have more days above normal than below certainly.
Overall rainfall trends below normal, except for period in late May that may end up particularly stormy with severe weather risk.
Late May & especially early June is looking increasingly hot.