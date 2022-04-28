April 28, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Update on the Risk of Severe Weather for Saturday Evening-Night

After lows of 34-46 this morning, highs today reached 52-64.
A few scattered showers tonight will give way to just a few isolated showers late tonight-Friday AM.
Clouds/sun follow with south-southeast winds 15-28 mph & highs varying from 65-77 (warmest far southwest).
Some scattered showers & a few t'storms arrive tomorrow evening & especially tomorrow night to Saturday morning.
Lows will run in the 50s to around 60.
This is the evolution of now to Saturday morning:
After the showers & a few t'storms Saturday morning, it appears that sunshine will develop with strong south-southeast to southeast winds gusting 30-40 mph at times. Dew points are projected to rise to 64-67.
Storms are possible with some severe weather risk 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
As I always say, one thing we always have to watch here for TOO much rainfall & clouds ahead of the developing storms. Regardless of high shear & dynamics, if it rains way too much with & ahead of the storms, then the severe risk decreases.
I say this as this has been a frequent deterrent of more robust severe weather events in our area this Spring & also the previous couple of Springs.
SPC will have their new update tonight. We are mostly in SLIGHT RISK for severe for Saturday evening-night.
Current trends still suggest potential upgrade to ENHANCED RISK.
I say ENHANCED RISK potential as the soundings are certainly supportive of it.
This is a snapshot of a cross-section of the troposphere (lower atmosphere) at Greater Lafayette for 6 p.m.
Sunday & Monday look dry & warm with partly cloudy skies & west to southwest winds before turning to the southeast Monday night.
Showers & t'storms are likely Monday night & again in a couple rounds Tuesday.
More rounds should follow late Wednesday to Thursday with warm weather.
Some severe weather risk may sneak in Tuesday & Wednesday night, it appears (based on most-recent data) with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters seen.
The higher risk is south & southwest of us however (more like ENHANCED RISK).
Total rainfall now to next Thursday still looks to run 2-4" overall.
It looks to cool off to highs in the 50s by Friday with patchy frost possible next weekend at night (lows 30s).
The rain will shut off for a while though.
It really doesn't look to pick up in earnest again until after May 16, so farmers, you have a developing window for soil drying & time table for field work & planting.
Note the lows next Friday & Saturday nights of 32-35.
By Sunday, May 8, we should warm back to the 63-67 range, then reach 68-74 May 9.
By May 13 & 14, we could see 82-86. That, combined with dry, mostly sunny to sunny weather & strong southwest winds means corn planting bonanza!
Again, it may not rain substantially until AFTER May 16 after the rainfall of May 5.
Stormy weather may then occur for a bit with a brief cool-down to follow with lows 38-44 & highs 60s to lower 70s.
A period of dry weather is expected.
So, there are windows for field work & corn & soybean planting.
The heat really begins to ramp up at the end of May to early June with lots of East ridging & 90s.
Trend continues for June to feature a lot of heat.
June also continues to feature below normal rainfall here with a pronounced "Ring of Fire" pattern north of our area with repeated round of storms & heavy rainfall Minnesota to Michigan.