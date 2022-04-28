April 28, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk Ahead...

With lots of clouds today, a few scattered showers are possible this afternoon-evening with southeast winds.
Highs will run 58-65.
A few showers are possible tonight with lows 46-53 with a southeast wind.
Other than a couple isolated showers, tomorrow looks dry with clouds & peeks of sun, southeast winds & highs 62-73.
HOWEVER, wave of showers is expected late afternoon to evening.
A lull will follow tomorrow night with lows 53-59.
A round of rain & t'storms will likely pass Saturday morning, followed by another lull with some sunshine & highs 73-79 (with south-southeast winds).
SPC has a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather for the area Saturday evening-night. However, given the warmer, more unstable set-up that looks to occur my thoughts are that this will be upgraded to ENHANCED RISK for our area.
Could the risk go MODERATE here or just west & southwest of our area? It could if current trends continue.
T'Storms should then pop up in the evening as strong rising motion of upper diffluence takes over ahead of cold front amidst moist, unstable low-level flow from the south-southeast.
There is the risk of some severe storms in the 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. time frame overall.
Main threat is wind with secondary threats being a couple tornadoes & isolated large hail at this point.
Of concern is a triple point (warm front, cold front & occluded front come together) in the area where the winds are southeast north of the warm front, more south-southwest behind the occluded front & south-southeast to south ahead of the occluded front & south of the warm front.
Another concern are dew points projected to climb to 63-67 bringing moist, unstable low-levels with low LCLs.
Thoughts are that HP supercells from Illinois to Missouri gradually gelling into a QLCS squall line in our area with embedded LEWPs (S shapes) & node structures (embedded supercells).
Of concern will be established vortex at top of LEWP or large node that coincides with the triple point (increased tornado risk there).
A mitigating factor for severe weather here always seems to be clouds & rain in spring.....VERY FREQUENTLY.
We will monitor this to see if any factors dampen the risk but this is pretty impressive set-up for severe weather event in the area Saturday evening-night.
CIPS analog data from St. Louis University shows probability of 10 severe weather reports within 110 km of a grid point:
Analog data also shows the risk of tornado within 110 km of a grid point:
Risk of significant/long-track tornado shows up as well with that probability seemingly tied to that developing triple point.
Sunday looks dry & partly cloudy with southwest winds & highs 70-76 after morning lows of 58-63.
Monday also looks dry with sunshine & highs 70-77 with southwest winds.
A couple rounds of rainfall & t'storms is possible Tuesday. Right now, it appears that the main area of severe weather risk will occur southwest & south of our area (up to ENHANCED RISK parameters), but there are MARGINAL RISK parameters that sneak into the area.
A final round of rainfall is likely Wednesday night-Thursday.
Currently, it appears that any severe weather risk will stay southwest & south of our area.
It looks like showers & t'storms at the onset Wednesday night, then a cool rain Thursday as the storm systems tends to occlude pretty quickly & then pivot southeastward.
Now to next Thursday rainfall (again, there will be dry days in-between) should total 2-4".
Below normal temperatures follow for a bit.
However, a stretch of below normal rainfall is ahead. This, with dry northwest & west winds dominating means the water-logged soils will begin to greatly dry on top.
Pattern of below normal temperatures from the Pacific Northwest to western North Dakota will likely occur for the second half of May, while we see temperatures trend above normal.
Spurt of above normal rainfall with severe weather risk will likely occur in mid-May & perhaps once after that.
The end of May tends to feature below normal rainfall.
With above normal temperatures, soils should dry greatly.