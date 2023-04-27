April 27, PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & Thunder Ahead, But Not Big Wash-Outs, But Continued Cooler Pattern (But Much Bigger Warmth On the Horizon).....

Working on this.....
Round of some showers will pass tonight-through Friday morning. Some clearing is possible for part of the area in the afternoon-evening.
Winds will be northeast to north to northwest & brisk at 15-30 mph.
Lake breeze front in the evening may cool us northwest to south into the 40s to 50 pretty quickly in the evening.
Highs of 57-64 are expected.
Rainfall totals of 0.02-0.32".
Patchy to areas of fog are possible tomorrow night with lows 40-45.
Sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds & a period of some scattered showers & isolated t'storms Saturday afternoon-evening.
Isolated pea-sized hail is possible.
Southwest winds of 15-30 mph are expected with highs 64-69.
We clear out Saturday night then cloud up again late with lows 41-45.
A wave of some scattered showers Sunday morning will be followed by break bits of sun, then another wave of some showers & even isolated t'showers, Sunday PM.
Highs should run 53-60 with northwest winds 15-30 mph.
Monday will feature rather gray skies with some scattered showers & highs only in the 46-52 range & northwest winds 20-40 mph.
Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with gusts to 32 mph & highs 49-55.
TOTAL RAINFALL TONIGHT-NEXT TUESDAY should run 0.40-0.90".
Overall, the cooler-than-normal pattern rolls through early May with some more frost risk & lows in the 30s.
10-day forecast
here
MJO is overriding the solar tendency to try to pump ridge in the Southeast.
Greenland Block
PNA
NAO
AO
We will continue to rotate through all of the cold phases now to May 10....1, 2, 3, 4, 5.
Once we get to Phase 6, big warm-up mid-month. My thoughts are then that we quickly rotate through 7 to then an 8.
7 is a bit cooler, 8 is warmer again with significant upper ridging in the Plains.
So, mid-May gets very warm, cold front may pass with 7 with heavy showers/storms (some severe) late May, then we cool very briefly. We could have another round before Memorial Day with briefly cooler weather, but big warmth (heat) returns as we get into June overall.
Phase 6 to 7 tend to be a wet one. This matches well with the analog thinking in May with couple bursts of much wetter weather in an overall drier pattern late month.
Heat by early June looks to feature more in the way of upper ridging & drier weather.
