April 27, 7:00 AM Forecast Update – Warmer air and rain chances increase over the next few days

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures this morning are in the mid to lower 30s which is causing areas of frost. Clear skies will occur this morning with increasing cloud cover throughout the day.
Highs will only top out into the mid to upper 50s. In our northern counties, cooler air will sink in from the north and keep highs in the lower to mid 50s due to our north wind.
Tonight
Going into tonight, increased cloud cover and isolated rain chances will occur into Thursday morning.
Thursday
All-day rain will not be likely however isolated rain showers and a mix of clouds/sun is in the forecast. Highs will, again, be up in the upper 50s.
Friday
As winds begin to shift from north to southeast, temperatures will be allowed to warm up into the mid to lower 60s during the day which will be near average for this time of year.
As for rain chances, early morning scattered rain will be possible then overcast to partly sunny skies will remain the rest of the day. There will be a low chance of rain especially south of Lafayette/Kokomo during the day and night.
Saturday
Our main area of low pressure responsible for the wave of rain Thursday and Friday will pass through on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
We will start Saturday with lows in the mid 40s and by the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s with increased cloud cover and ESE winds 15-25 mph.
Sunday
The cold front will move through early Sunday morning which will give way to some storms. Some of which could be on the stronger side. Forecast soundings indicate a marginally severe environment so strong winds cannot be ruled out. We’ll continue to monitor.
Main time frame for these storms will be 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM Sunday.
After the front passes, Sunday should dry up and we will see highs in the lower 70s with partly sunny conditions.
Rainfall Accumulations for the Next 7-Days
Rainfall accumulations could reach upwards to 1” to 2” area-wide by next Tuesday. Certainty on precipitation is still low for how much we could receive on Monday and Tuesday given differing model outputs.
Rainfall Saturday evening and Sunday could vary due to storms in the area. Regardless, a good chunk of the viewing area will see decent rainfall over the next 7-days.
7-Day Outlook
Moving ahead, temperatures will remain at or above normal into next week. Another low will work in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday which will bring in more rain and thundershowers. As of now, severe ingredients do not look impressive so general non-severe storms could occur Monday and into Tuesday.