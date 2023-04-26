April 27, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Scattered Rainfall & Thunder & More Frost Ahead.....

Lows this morning dropped to 25-34.
The low of 29 at the Purdue Airport was two degrees from tying the record low for the date of 27 set in 1972.
The 25 at Morocco was especially cold for the time of year. The normal last 25-28 at that site is April 11.
Our normal last freeze at the Purdue Airport is April 23.
More frost is expected tonight with lows 31-36, followed by warmer highs Thursday at 64-68 with a southeast wind & increasing high/mid clouds south to north.
The projected low tonight of 33 is 3 degrees from tying the record low of 30 set in 1976 at the Purdue Airport.
If we are going to tie a record low, it may very well be the 32 on May 5, set in 1979.
We turn overcast Thursday night with a wave of scattered showers during the night to Friday morning hours (lows 47-50). Sunshine will follow with northeast wind 13-25 mph & highs 61-67.
After lows 41-47 Friday night, clouds increase Saturday PM with a wave of some scattered showers & t'storms in the late afternoon-evening. Isolated smaller hailers are possible.
Highs of 64-70 are expected with southwest winds 15-30 mph.
A couple waves of some scattered showers & t'showers are possible Sunday with isolated small hail/graupal possible. highs of 53-60 are expected with northwest to west-northwest winds 20-35 mph.
Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, west-northwest to northwest winds gusting to 40 mph & a few showers. Highs of only 46-50 are expected after morning lows of 39-44.
Tuesday looks partly to mostly cloudy with a couple isolated showers & sprinkles with highs 51-58.
Surface high then dominates with frost at night & sunshine & 50s to 60s during the day.
There are a few outside signs of a clipper system potentially impacting us with a few showers at the end of next week, but I held off on that for now.
Overall cooler pattern with below normal rainfall continue to start of mid-May (around May 12).
You can see multiple cold fronts & upper troughs swinging through, but not a lot of rainfall per sey.
Mid to late May features a couple of big surges of very warm, summer-like air.
A period in latter May looks wetter than normal with severe weather risk from Kansas & Nebraska to Indiana to the Northeast.
First 7 days of June feature overall above normal temperatures.
We are trending drier than normal at the very end of May to early June, but thoughts are centered on the axis of heavier rainfall just west & north of here impacting us after June 7 (along with severe weather risk).