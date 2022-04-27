April 27, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rainfall Ahead

Lows this morning ran 29-32.
We will see increasing PM clouds today with highs varying from 48-63.
The central & southern chunk of the area will run 56-63, but the north will see 48-54 due to lake breeze front.
The north-northwest to north to northeast winds will cause an amalgamation of cold air from the cold waters of Lake Michigan & Lake Erie which will move south & southwestward.
With partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, lows of 37-42 are expected.
With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies tomorrow, a few scattered showers are expected with highs 55-62 & east-southeast to southeast winds.
A few showers & perhaps an isolated t'shower are possible tomorrow night-Friday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.
Lows of 44-48 are likely tomorrow night, followed by highs of 57-66 Friday (with southeast winds).
Severe weather risk Friday-Friday is focused west & southwest of our area with up to ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 of 5).
A round of rain & t'storms is possible Saturday morning, then a bit of a break, followed by rain & t'storms Saturday evening-night.
With southeast to south winds, highs Saturday of 63-72 are expected.
SPC has main area of severe weather risk for Saturday just southwest of our area.
Our parameters look SLIGHT here Saturday evening-night, so this risk area will likely be expanded.
Sunday dries out with sunshine & southwest winds with highs 73-78.
There is disagreement on whether we will see a round of rain & t'storms Monday. Some data suggests it will set up south & southwest of our area.
At this point, will put 35% potential for Monday & keep highs 70-77.
SPC has main area of severe risk well southwest of our area Sunday.
It also has the main severe weather southwest of us on Monday.
Rain & storms are expected Tuesday with highs 65-74.
In terms of severe weather risk, best potential is southern Ohio to southern Indiana to Kentucky with SLIGHT RISK parameters or Level 2 of 5.
Our parameters look MARGINAL or Level 1 of 5 right now.
Thursday to Tuesday total rainfall of 1.50-3.25" is possible.
Temperatures average below normal May 3-10. Rainfall looks below normal.
More active weather returns with time with warmer weather & severe weather risk getting toward & into mid-May.
May looks wetter than normal overall.
You can see in the new ECMWF data the massive drought in the central U.S. this Summer (June-August).
A lobe of that dryness extends into our area.
That is a good pattern for a random "Ring of Fire" Progressive Derecho or two here.
Still looks like massive, hot upper ridges in the central U.S. & over parts of the Northeast with above normal temperatures.
Enhanced tropical action will likely keep the South wetter & cooler & an enhanced Southwestern monsoon will keep the Southwest U.S. wetter & cooler.
I also feel that Washington & Oregon to Montana & western North Dakota will be cooler & wetter than normal for the Summer.
You usually go to wet & cool Summer when you transition from La Nina to El Nino.
This La Nina & its effects are hanging in with 2011- & 2012-style.
If we see a sharp transition to El Nino by early Fall there would be a trend to cool & wetter in the Midwest for part of Summer.
That does not look to be the case, however, especially given the projected AMO & PDO combo phases.
Of course, tropics are the wildcard here. If we can somehow get a few tropical systems in here, it will mitigate any dryness & bring temperature down some (like 2005 whereby Indiana was wetter from tropical systems, but Illinois missed them barely & continued to be in a significant drought with heat waves. One interesting scenario was that our soils were wet in August due to tropical systems & hot, hot ridge west of us expanding over our area & the wet soils. This brought the intense heat while at the same time, the soils were wet & vegetation lush. This brought very hot temperatures to 100, but dew points +80 leading to EXTREME heat indices to 122).