April 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers & T'Storms Ahead with Warmer Weather

Lows this morning ran 29-32.
Highs today varied from 48-65!
Lake Michigan & Erie are doing their thing with the north to northeast wind fetch bringing the cold-water winds southwestward.
With partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows tonight of 34-46 are expected. It will be coldest in our far north & northwest, all courtesy of COLD lake water.
With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies tomorrow with southeast winds 10-20 mph will be followed by a few scattered PM showers.
Highs of 57-65 are expected.
A few showers are possible tomorrow night with 45-50.
A couple isolated showers are possible initially Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Skies should turn cloudy with some showers & a few t'showers by late afternoon-evening.
Highs of 62-72 are possible.
It does look like a round of rain & t'storms Saturday morning. It looks like a line of storms potentially, but it looks elevated or rooted above cooler low levels (with temperatures in the 50s).
The more surface-based storms with severe weather risk will tend to occur south-central Illinois to Missouri to western Kentucky.
After that potential round of rain & t'storms in the morning, lulling may occur.
However, temperatures warming 67-72 with strong diffluence & rising air with strong south-southeast winds a the surface & low-levels.
It does look like SLIGHT RISK parameters right now over our area (Level 2 of 5).
Lows look to run near 60 to the lower 60s Saturday night-Sunday morning.
Sunday looks drier with southwest winds with highs in the 70s.
It does appear that showers & storms should stay south of our area Monday.
So, mainly dry conditions are expected with highs 68-75.
Round of rain & t'storms is ahead Tuesday with highs 65-73.
Severe weather risk goes up mid-next week with highs in the 70s.
The upper low then wobbles in late next week with cool, wet weather.
Total rainfall tomorrow to next Thursday may run 2-4".
Note the cool air with highs in the 50s late next week.
We stay cool for a bit, but note the heat building with time in early May.
Here comes the warmth in mid-May & after some drier time, rain t'storm risk will return.
Cool upper troughiness is replaces with the expansion of much warmer weather, but also that storminess by mid to late May in our region.