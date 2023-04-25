 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

April 26, 2:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Colder Late Afternoon-Evening Followed by Frost....Cooler Pattern Overall to May 10 Then Warmer (But No Trend of Heavier Rainfall with Severe Storms Until Late May).

  • Updated
  • 0
1

Any spotty rainfall last night-this morning has only produced trace-0.05" amounts.  A lot of it has been virga.

After highs today at 55-62, Lake Michigan lake breeze front should move southward this evening & drop our temperatures into the cold 40s with brisk north wind before the sun sets.  The north will see the cold air first, followed by the central & south in the 4-8 p.m. time frame.

Areas of frost are expected tonight with lows 29-32 as skies clear & winds decrease.  Some patchy fog is possible in the northwestern areas.

Highs Wednesday should run 53-61 northeast to southwest with lots of sunshine then some increasing clouds & northeast wind 10-20 mph.

Lows of 32-36 are expected Wednesday night with some frost & mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

It will cloud up Thursday with southeast winds 10-15 mph & highs 62-68.

Thursday evening-night-Friday AM features scattered showers then dry with clearing.  Morning lows of 45-49 are expected, followed by Friday highs of 65-70.

Amounts:  0.08-0.25"

1

Wave of some scattered showers/t'showers Saturday PM is expected after morning lows of 64-69 with southwest winds 15-30 mph.  Some small hail/graupal is possible.

Amounts:  Trace-0.20"

1

Saturday night-Sunday AM some scattered showers/t'showers....then a few isolated showers/t'showers Sunday PM....(small hail/graupal possible).

Lows of 47-52 are expected, followed by highs on Sunday of 53-61 with west to northwest winds 15-30 mph.

Amounts:  0.05-0.25"

1

PM scattered showers are possible in the cold air aloft Monday-Tuesday.  Graupal is possible.

Northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph.

Monday looks gray with highs 45-49, followed by 46-51 Tuesday with morning lows on both days at 37-42.

Amounts:  0.01-0.11"

1

With partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, highs of 50-56 are expected, followed by frost Wednesday night at 30-32.

With strong, cold Canadian surface high, next Thursday, May 3 to that Monday, May 7 features cold pattern, but dry pattern.  Cumulus will bubble up daily & highs will tend to run in the 50s to around 60 with frost each night (30-32).

1

Below to well-below normal temperatures dominate for more than 2 weeks:

1

We finally go back to normal or a bit above normal May 11 or 12:

1

Mid to late May trends above normal temperature-wise.

1

Period in late May looks wet & stormy with severe weather risk.

Until that point, looks like crops will get out in a timely manner, germination will resume rapidly as we warm & we will be able to get gardens planted with all of our frost-sensitive & overall cold-sensitive plants.

1

Very end of May to the first several days of June features below normal rainfall.

The Plains look stormy with above normal rainfall (much-needed rainfall there).

1

Very end of May to the first several days of June also looks hotter than normal.

1

Mid-June looks to be more active period for storms here.  When I take all of the analog data & merge it (similar years & patterns) June 16-22 shows up as a much more active time in terms of probability for storms, heavier rainfall & severe risk.

June 25-July 1 also shows up as a more active time for storms (couple main round noted in the analog data merging).

