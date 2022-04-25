 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 25, PM Weather Forecast Update-Frost Then Warmer & Wetter Followed by More Frost

  • Updated
  • 0

We saw heavy rainfall in three main corridors last night where totals reached 1-2" (some place in the south a bit more than 2").

1

No severe weather was reported & no t'storm wind gusts on any weather stations exceeded 41 mph, but there were three report of pea-sized hail.  North of Delphi, south of Fowler & northeast of Delphi saw brief small hail.

The closest wind damage was in central Illinois (Christian County) where a newly-constructed shed was blown down by wind.

2

A few showers are possible Thursday & a few showers & t'storms possible Friday (30%) with clouds/sun (with 50s & 60s to 60s to 70).

7

45

5

45

4

45

3

45

45

45

45

2

45

45

Recommended for you