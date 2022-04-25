April 25, PM Weather Forecast Update-Frost Then Warmer & Wetter Followed by More Frost

We saw heavy rainfall in three main corridors last night where totals reached 1-2" (some place in the south a bit more than 2").
No severe weather was reported & no t'storm wind gusts on any weather stations exceeded 41 mph, but there were three report of pea-sized hail. North of Delphi, south of Fowler & northeast of Delphi saw brief small hail.
The closest wind damage was in central Illinois (Christian County) where a newly-constructed shed was blown down by wind.
A few showers are possible Thursday & a few showers & t'storms possible Friday (30%) with clouds/sun (with 50s & 60s to 60s to 70).
