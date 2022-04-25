April 25, 7:30 AM Forecast Update – Rain this morning but clearing up by this afternoon

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are seeing a few scattered showers early this morning. More widespread isolated showers will be expected in the morning and early afternoon hours.
To track the rain, you can use our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Temperatures hit a high this morning in the lower 60s with falling temperatures. We will rise slightly into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon then fall down into the mid 40s by midnight tonight.
Tuesday
Sunshine and cooler temperatures will be expected for Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to lower 30s in the morning with NW winds all day 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Highs for the day should top out in the lower 50s.
Any outdoor plants may become susceptible to some frost in the morning so be sure to bring them indoors for the night or cover the plants.
Wednesday
In the morning, lows will continue to be cooler than Tuesday morning. Bottoming out in the lower 30s. Frost is expected in rural areas once again. NW winds 5-10 mph and sunshine will continue to be expected with increasing clouds throughout the day.
Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Thursday
By Thursday, the high pressure giving us the nice and cool days prior, will move to our east and give way to ESE winds for Thursday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s and we will warm up into the upper 50s to near 60.
We will have a partly to a mostly cloudy day with some peaks of sunshine. More rain chances will occur by Thursday afternoon and evening.
Rainfall Accumulations for the Next 7-Days
Over the next 7-days, will see about 0.5” to 1”. So very heavy rainfall will not be expected. More heavy rainfall may occur over south central Indiana. If this shifts northward, we could see more. The Storm Team will continue to monitor the forecast.
7-Day Outlook
The latest model guidance this morning has differing opinions about this weekend’s rainfall. As of now, I’m keeping a low chance of storms on Saturday and Sunday. This morning’s guidance shows a lesser chance of storms however earlier model runs have shown a low-pressure system working in across the Midwest states which could bring us some rain/storms.
Otherwise, temperatures will start to be near and above normal over the latter portions of the 7-day.