April 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Frost Then Warmer & Wetter Followed by More Frost

Our low temperature Sunday morning officially at the Purdue Airport was only 68 degrees. However, we just dropped to 62 at 11:59 p.m., just missing the record warm low temperature for April 24 by 1 degree!
We saw heavy rainfall in three main corridors last night where totals reached 1-2" (some place in the south a bit more than 2").
No severe weather was reported & no t'storm wind gusts on any weather stations exceeded 41 mph, but there were three report of pea-sized hail. North of Delphi, south of Fowler & northeast of Delphi saw brief small hail.
The closest wind damage was in central Illinois (Christian County) where a newly-constructed shed was blown down by wind.
With partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, lows of 33-38 (patchy frost southwest where skies clear the most) are expected, followed by 51-59 tomorrow with a clearing trend southwest to northeast.
30-33 is likely tomorrow night with frost, but it does not look cold enough to cause substantial fruit blossom or vegetation damage. However, if you put tomatoes, peppers, squash, melons, impatients, begonias, marigolds out earlier, you will need to cover those.
Highs Wednesday will mostly run 56-63. However, our northern & northeastern counties will only run 49-54 due to lake breeze front coming in from the north & northeast (courtesy of the north to northeast wind off of Lake Michigan & Lake Erie). High & mid clouds will be increasing, turning skies partly cloudy after mostly clear skies in the morning.
A few showers are possible Thursday & a few showers & t'storms possible Friday (30%) with clouds/sun (with 50s & 60s to 60s to 70).
Severe weather (ENHANCED RISK parameters) is likely southeastern Nebraska to Texas. The highest risk is in eastern Kansas & eastern Oklahoma
Severe weather risk may arrive in our area Saturday with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters. Higher risk (ENHANCED RISK parameters) set up over western Kentucky, southeastern Missouri to western Tennessee to northeastern Arkansas.
Some additional storms could develop in this broad warm sector on Sunday with SLIGHT RISK parameters showing up over the region.
Severe weather risk may evolve southern Wisconsin to Iowa to Illinois to Oklahoma by Monday. Parameters suggest ENHANCED RISK in that zone.
We may see SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters make it in here with those storms Monday night.
We will monitor for tweaks to the forecast.
Temperatures look warm Saturday-Monday with highs largely near 70 to the 70s. Nights look warm at 60-66.
1-2.5" of rainfall is expected Saturday-Monday.
Note the warmth moving in:
Cold air aloft & at the surface follows with 50s & 30s & 40s at night & a few showers.
Accumulating snowfall may occur in central Minnesota to northern Wisconsin.
We will likely end up with a couple to few nights at 31-34 with frost in early May.
There are those below normal temperatures in early May!
At least the precipitation is running below normal for early May.
The frequently breezy to windy days will help us dry out.
Mid & late May average warmer than normal, but it may stay quite cool from the Northern Rockies to the Northern Plains for the time of year.
Two cold upper lows keeping it chilly in those areas will actually ignite severe weather outbreaks from the Plains to the Midwest.
The upper level map shows the upper trough in the West & ridging in the East with shortwaves & vort maxes pivoting around the base of that trough, ejecting into the Plains & Midwest (for severe weather).
Summer still trends hotter & drier than normal here overall (June-July-August averaged up).
I would set up an arc of above normal rainfall, however, from northeastern Minnesota to northeastern Michigan to Pennsylvania.
Fall averages drier & warmer than normal overall (September-October-November averaged up).
I would argue, however, that the Eastern Seaboard from Florida to Massachusetts would tend to be wetter than normal.