April 24, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers, But Overall Below Normal Rainfall & More Frost & Freezing Ahead (Before We Finally See 80s Again in Mid-May)...

Lows this morning ran 25-32. We were just 1 degree from tying the record high at Purdue (data 1879-present) at 27 (record 26 set in 1910).
Areas that dropped to 25-26 saw damage to highly-advanced vegetation & a significant thinning of fruit on apples.
27-32 was much more tame to the vegetation (minor thinning of apples occurred).
Alberta clipper will produce wave of showers with 0.01-0.18" rainfall tonight-Tuesday morning, followed by sun & few isolated showers Tuesday afternoon.
After 37-42, highs of 53-61 are expected tomorrow.
However, it appears that the wind will go due north behind the clipper's cold front. This will lead to lake breeze front making it in here Tuesday early evening & temperatures should drop into the 40s with north wind gusting 20-30 mph.
Frost & light freezing is expected once again for Wednesday morning with lows 28-32.
Abundant sunshine, northeast breeze & 55-62 should follow on Wednesday.
Patchy frost & localized light freezing is possible Thursday morning with lows 32-36.
Thursday looks warmer with sun & 64-69, followed by 65-70 Friday.
The heaviest rains will stay well southwest of our area up the start of the upcoming weekend:
We cloud up Friday with brisk southwest winds. Some showers are possible later in the day.
Periodic scattered showers are expected Saturday with 60s, followed by scattered showers Sunday, Monday to early Tuesday with lots of clouds & chilly weather.
Highs of only 45-50 are expected Monday.
In terms of total rainfall late Friday to Tuesday morning, 0.25-0.60" looks possible.
With strong surface high pressure 3-4 nights of frost to even light freezing are possible in the first 9 days of May.
Below normal rainfall will continue to mid-May.
There is the cool weather pattern:
Mid-May will see 80s return & we will finally be able to plant frost-sensitive plants in the garden!
Wetter, stormier pattern may be with us for a period in late May. That will be a period of above normal rainfall.
After a brief cool down, the very end of May to the first few days of June look hotter than normal.
It also looks like a period of dry weather.
The last day of May & July feature a trend toward normal to a bit above normal topsoil moisture, while the western Corn Belt looks to turn unusually dry with drought.
1997 is still a good analog for this Spring-Summer. 1997 had some unseasonably cool weather with frost in May.
I remember it well. I was working at a farm COOP. It never rained enough with the little Alberta Clippers coming through to keep out of work with planting, but I distinctly remember the coolness overall. It would rain 0.05-0.10" in the morning or briefly of an afternoon, but we kept delivering seed & fertilizer as it never rained enough to keep us from working until late May. Starting up that forklift in the seed corn & soybean seed warehouse in the morning was chilly in the 30s to 40 in May!
1997 saw a cooler than normal Summer overall, but drought to our west brought a a couple of random extremely hot days at around 100. That could occur this Summer, most likely in July or August.
We do need to watch that western Corn Belt to Plains drought & heat area from Iowa to Kansas to Nebraska so it doesn't look to move east & change the trends.