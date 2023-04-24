April 24, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Sunny today with rain on the way for Tuesday

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&