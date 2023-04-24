April 24, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Sunny today with rain on the way for Tuesday

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Temperatures across the WLFI viewing area are ranging into the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly clear skies and light wind. Areas of frost and freezing conditions will be likely. Bundle up before heading out this morning!
The rest of the day will be fairly quiet. We’ll see highs in the mid 50s with mostly to partly sunny skies. More cumulus clouds should build by this afternoon but we’ll remain dry.
Tuesday
We’ll see rain chances move in early Tuesday morning after 3-5 AM. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s so frozen precipitation should not occur. Widespread to scattered rain will be likely for the morning hours then by the afternoon, isolated to scattered rain showers are expected.
Afternoon highs look to be back in the mid to lower 50s with some areas remaining in the 40s further north of Lafayette, depending on where the warm front sets up for the afternoon. Winds will be gusting upwards to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday through Friday
High pressure settles in for the middle and later portions of the week. A system, as of now, will work through the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. The latest projections show this system staying south of the viewing area. Ultimately, we’ll be in the upper 50s on Wednesday with sunshine. Then partly sunny/cloudy skies return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s.
10-Day Outlook
An upper-level low is expected to enter the Midwest by the weekend. Saturday appears to be cloudy and wet.
For now, instability looks low so severe weather appears to be unlikely but we will continue to monitor as we are still several days out and the timing of the system will be key to determining if we’ll see higher amounts of instability. The low will work through our region giving us cloudy, rainy, and windy days on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will also pick up from the NW on Sunday bringing in cooler air.
The low looks to meander in the Upper Great Lakes, giving us below-average temperatures, spotty rain chances, and windy NW winds into early next week.
Stay tuned for further updates. All-in-all, temperatures appear to remain below normal for the next couple of weeks. See the Climate Prediction Center Outlook Below.
Climate Prediction Center Outlook
Both the 6-10 and 8-14 day outlook shows a cool and slightly dry regime over the next 2 weeks. Both outlooks show a 60% - 80% chance of temperatures being below normal. Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid 60s. Normal lows usually are in the lower 40s. Precipitation will be near normal to slightly below average for the period.
Courtesy of the Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook
Courtesy of the Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook