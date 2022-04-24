April 24, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-SLIGHT RISK for Severe Weather...

Winds are howling with gusts 35-52 mph possible at times to the afternoon.
Highs of 76-83 are expected.
There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms or Level 2 of 5.
Main threat is wind. Lesser threats are large hail & brief EF0 tornado spin-up or two.
Time frame for any severe in the viewing area is 4-10 p.m.
Evolution of clusters of storms & a line of storms afternoon-evening with the severe weather risk:
Some additional rainfall is possible tonight-Monday AM, then we dry out with some clearing.
Lows tonight drop to 40s & 50s, followed by upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow.
Tuesday & Wednesday features highs in the 50s to 60. Tuesday night features frost with lows near 32.
Some scattered showers & t'storms are possible Thursday late-Thursday night. Highs should run in the 60s.
That moves on, then more showers & t'storms pass late Friday night-Saturday.
Highs in the 60s are expected.
Severe weather risk late this week will occur Iowa to Texas with highest risk Friday evening Iowa to Oklahoma with ENHANCED RISK parameters showing up.
Additional showers & t'storms are are possible late Saturday & Sunday.
Highs in the 70s are expected.
Looks like SLIGHT RISK parameters here right now.
Note the warmth next weekend:
The nights are very warm with lows in the 60s:
Cooler surge follows. These are projected afternoon temperatures May 3. Note the 50s over the area.
Frost is possible on some nights.
Temperatures on afternoon of May 7 (50s):
There will be drier stretches to begin some local field work by mid-May.
We heat up then in mid-May with severe weather risk returning.