April 22, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Risk of a Couple Severe Storms

We have seen more rainfall this week that has added up.
We need some windows of dry weather to start getting this crop out.
In fact out of the last 32 days (since March 22), 25 days have had precipitation.
So we have had precipitation on 78% of the days.
The below normal temperatures dominating over the first chunk of April has limited evaporation to some degree on this wet soils, too.
With above normal rainfall going back to January, subsoils are moisture-loaded after brief spurts of drought & dryness overall last Summer.
This will serve us well in Summer dryness & heat ahead as the subsoils will be money in the bank as long as crops can growth deep enough to get access to that moisture.
This week's rainfall:
Highs today as of 7 p.m. have run 65-79.
Nice, windy (gusts 30-40 mph at times) evening is ahead. We will only drop to 68 by 11 p.m.
Great evening for Loeb Stadium showing of Onward beginning at 6 p.m.
Overnight lows will run 57-65 with south-southeast winds gusting 30-40 mph at times.
As for Saturday, after a period of partly to mostly cloudy skies, we should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the afternoon.
South-southwest winds may gust 30-40 mph with highs 82-85. The record high for Lafayette is 87 set in 1925. I am forecasting 84.
It looks exceptionally warm Saturday night with lows only 64-69. The record warmest low temperature for the morning of April 24 at Lafayette is 63 set in 1925 & 1985. I am forecasting 68.
The widespread warmth in the central & eastern U.S. tomorrow with lots of 80s to 90s.
Widespread severe weather is expected across the Plains tonight to Saturday morning, then expanding north, northeast & eastward Saturday afternoon-night.
We see increasing clouds & windy weather Sunday with gusts 30-40 mph from the south-southwest & highs 76-83. I am going for 81 at Lafayette. The record though is 88 set in 1925.
Note the windy weather over our area & a large area of the central & eastern U.S. Saturday & Sunday.
A couple showers are possible early afternoon, then new t'storms may re-fire with a couple severe storms possible in the 5-10 p.m. time frame.
Better shear/wind fields aloft preclude high severe risk other than MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 of 5) at this time. It appears that the severe risk may be more pulsey in nature along an area of strong surface convergence likely along the outflow boundary from storms the night before.
If better shear is a bit more to the southeast & the instability a bit better, then upgrade to SLIGHT RISK could occur.
Rainfall is possible Sunday night with a few showers into early Monday.
High/mid clouds thin northwest to southeast Monday with some cumulus clouds developing northwest. Highs of 58-64 are expected with west to west-northwest winds 15-25 mph.
After 35-40 Monday night, Tuesday looks partly cloudy (cumulus clouds) & cooler with northwest winds 15-25 mph & highs 55-60.
Frost is likely with clear skies & calm winds Tuesday night with lows 30-33.
57-63 Wednesday with partly cloudy skies are likely, followed 33-38 lows.
Thursday looks warmer with some scattered showers & t'storms late to Thursday night with highs 59-67.
Some showers & storms are possible Friday with warm front.
Highs may vary 65 north to 80 far southwest.
Showers & storms are possible next weekend Saturday &/or Sunday with potential severe weather risk with warmer highs in the 70s to 80s with strong south winds to 40 mph.
This looks like a pretty strong, positively-tilted upper trough swinging through with a strong surface cold front.
Note the warmth project for Friday-Saturday (possibly Sunday) period (April 29-30......possibly May 1) at this time.
Note the much cooler air moving in, however, after next weekend.
Frost will occur in early May.
Note the cool upper low that will bring daily stratocumulus/cumulus with northwest winds in multiple occasions in early May with highs in the 50s.
As we approach mid-May (likely around May 10) note the summer-like warmth surging north & northeastward!
The nights will turn excectionally warm with lows 66-71.
Note that pattern change with warm front laid up along the U.S.Canadian border & the Plains getting active with severe weather.
This screams heat & humidity here & big Plains severe weather outbreaks in mid-May. Note the negatively-tilted upper trough swinging into the Plains. This could result in widespread severe weather outbreaks from the Dakota to Texas to Missouri & Minnesota.
Afternoon temperatures 14-17 degrees above normal in mid-May equate to highs of (normal 71-74/49-52 over the area) 85-91.
Given the severe weather climatology for mid-May here & the projected very warm to hot, humid airmass here with the trough still assuming negative tilt, it is very reasonable to assume severe weather risk here.
It stays quite warm to hot here with another trough pivoting through a few days after that one.
This could signal additional severe weather, though this trough has a more positive tilt & it a bit more to the northwest of our area.
Positive & negative tilts can both give you severe weather, but negative tilts give you more risk as they tend to put the cold air aloft atop the warm, unstable area more.