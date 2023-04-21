April 21, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-After Near Record Warmth with Two Rounds of "Sudden Summer" More Frost & Light Freezing Ahead with Multiple Nights Is Expected In Early May...

Near record warmth occurred yesterday with 83 at the Purdue Airport. Record is 85 set in 1896.
Rainfall totals vary from 0.03-1.19" over the past 36 hours.
The highest today in an actual gauge is 1.19" at the 3 E Attica observation site. The Purdue Airport measured 0.78", while the southeast side of Lafayette gauge measured 0.91".
Top 3 gauge totals in the viewing area so far:
5 W Chalmers 1.09"
Covington 1.12"
3 E Attica 1.19"
Some additional showers are expected tonight, especially over the southeast half of the viewing area, followed by sunshine, then increasing clouds Saturday & a few isolated showers & sprinkles.
A few isolated light showers & sprinkles are possible Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.
Saturday will feature sustained winds 15-25 mph with gusts 28-40 mph from the west-northwest, while Sunday will feature sustained winds 13-23 mph with gusts 25-35 mph from the west.
Lows of 36-43 are expected tonight, followed by 47-54 Saturday, 33-37 Saturday night, then 47-54 Sunday.
Next week looks dry until Friday late, so far. Some high & mid clouds will pass through at times, but the heavy rainfall should stay southwest & south of our area.
Highs will run near 60 to well into the 60s. This, after 28-32 with frost Monday morning.
Showery weather is likely Friday night-Saturday-Sunday.
Highs will run in the 60s, then we cool off to unseasonably chilly highs of 46-50 as we end April & move into May.
Much colder than normal, drier than normal pattern dominates the first up to 9 days of May.
Frost/light freezing may occur on 4-5 nights with highs only in the 50s.
The air looks abnormally dry with below normal Precipitable Water Values for the time of year.
Much warmer, then bout of wet, stormy weather is expected in late May.