April 21, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-80s Then Some More Rainfall

We warm up nicely today as skies turn partly cloudy, but a couple waves of showers & some t'storms develop & pass later tonight through tomorrow.
Thoughts continue to be that the best potential of any showers/t'storms will be in the morning to midday period.
However, there is an outside chance that they may linger to afternoon.
It will be warm & windy tomorrow.
The main area of severe weather risk via CIPS analog tomorrow is not far away.
I have been flirting with the mention of an isolated severe storm or two for Friday for 2 days now.
We will watch it. It appears that severe weather risk will reside northwest & west of our area:
There is also the risk of some tornadoes per analog data. Anywhere south of Kansas City looks extremely capped, however, so you could cancel out any risk south of there to Oklahoma.
Multi-day severe weather threat remains west of us late week to the weekend:
SPC has this region in an ENHANCED RISK or Level 3 of 5 for severe weather risk:
The t'storms Sunday will be west of our area.
They appear to be getting in here earlier.
So, I have risk of showers & t'storms Sunday evening to night to early Monday.
Better wind fields will outrun the storms by Sunday evening.
We will still monitor & be aware of risk of isolated severe storm or two at this point. However, bigger severe weather risk will remain west of our area.
There is the impressive warmth this weekend!
Highs 81-85 are expected with windy conditions.
Rainfall departs Monday morning & we turn cool Monday with northwest wind.
Again, a view of the CIPS analog severe risk west of our area Sunday.
Tornado risk will be in place west of our area as well.
We are cooler Tuesday with highs 50s to 60s with lows 30s to around 40.
It appears that any rainfall Wednesday-Thursday morning will stay west of our area.
The warmer air also looks delayed, so rather than 60s to 70 Wednesday, I opted for 50s to 60s again.
As for Thursday, I did bring some scattered showers & t'storms into the area late in the day with 35-40% coverage. I went with highs 60s to 70s.
It then appears showers & t'storms return with severe weather risk around April 29 or next Friday with warmth.
Initially, the big severe weather risk next week is all southwest & south of our area where the warm, unstable airmass will reside.
You can see the severe weather probabilities via CIPS analog below.
Thoughts are that this eventually moves a bit north to be in here perhaps next Friday-Friday night.
After that, cooler weather settles in.
Note the temperatures on the afternoons overall of May 5-6, for example.
Note the 50s over the area.
CIPS analog probability of less than 32 degrees low May 2-5 shows risk of frost here.
Lows on a couple nights will likely reach 30-34.
We warm back up consistently by mid-May with storm risk.