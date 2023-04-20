April 20, PM Weather Forecast Update

After a few of these high-based Great Basin to High Plains-type storms last night & some virga & isolated high-based t'showers today, we are now focused on the main area of showers & storms coming in this evening.
Similar such storm developing in the Australian Outback. Pic courtesy of Australia Severe Weather.
It has been extremely dry today with dew points to the 30s with temperatures as high as 85. This has resulted in the Fire Weather Warnings for part of the area. The gusts of 40-50 mph have also resulted in the Wind Advisory, as well.
The better shear, dynamics & overall wind fields aloft bypass out area to the west & northwest today-this evening. However, elevated unstable air & some surface instability & good downdraft CAPE supports risk of a few severe gusts, mainly in the western half of the area.
I went for western half because the front will become increasingly ana-frontal in which the instability & lift will focus behind the line of storms. The instability will be along & ahead of the front. So, thought process here is that line will weaken more with eastward extent & outrun the main area of rainfall.
Storm Prediction Center Convective Outlook with Severe T'Storm Watches in blue (Tornado Watch likely soon for northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin):
Local perspective of the Convective Outlook:
Showers pull away Friday morning to midday northwest to southeast, then sun appears with
However, a line/band of some scattered showers/t'showers is possible Friday evening-early night along a secondary surface cold front.
After highs 58-66 Friday (northwest to southeast), we then clear & cool to 37-42 behind that front.
Northwest wind will become southwest at 9-18 mph
After sunshine, cumulus/stratocumulus (partly to mostly cloudy skies) will pivot in Saturday with a few sprinkles/light showers.
Highs of 48-54 are expected with west-northwest winds sustained at 20-25 mph, gusting to 28-40 mph.
