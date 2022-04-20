April 20, 7:00 AM Forecast Update – Rain likely today and tonight

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures have been holding steady in the lower 40s and upper 30s this morning as heavier cloud cover and a few light sprinkles have moved in.
By this afternoon, a warm front will lift through giving way to a few scattered rain showers.
By tonight, the main area of rain and possibly a few areas of thunder will occur mainly after 5:00 PM and through the overnight hours. Periods of heavy rain will be likely. Rainfall accumulations will be around 0.25” to 0.5” area-wide.
South winds will be gusting up to 30 mph at times which will help warm us up to just slightly below normal for today.
Thursday
It will be a mild start to the day with lows in the mid to lower 50s. Most of the day will be dry however late-day scattered rain may occur after 6 PM. Highs will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s.
Friday
Morning lows will be in the mid to lower 50s once again with scattered rain and a few thundershowers in the morning and afternoon hours. Most of the rain should exit the region by 3:00 PM.
Rainfall Accumulations (Into Saturday Morning)
By Saturday morning, rainfall accumulations will be up to just under an inch area-wide.
The Weekend + 7-Day Outlook
Saturday will likely be our warmest day since early October 2021. Highs are set to be in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Windy and sunny conditions will be likely.
Sunday will be fairly dry up until later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Scattered chances for rain will be likely throughout the afternoon but the better chance for some rain and storms will work in late in the evening and overnight into Monday morning. Severe weather is unlikely however a few storms may have some gusty winds with them.