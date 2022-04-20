April 20, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers/Storms & 80s Then Some May Frost

The LSR & confirmed tornado count, combined with wind & hail reports & sheer number of weather watches combined have made the late Winter-Spring 2022 the most active since 2011.
In terms of our viewing area, 2022 is has the most storm reports since 2017.
However, most of them came from one event, which was an outbreak with widespread damaging straight-line winds & one EF0 tornado on the night of March 5-6 after highs near 70 to the mid 70s that day. It was 67 just prior to those storms passing around 2 a.m.
However, we just have not had a lot of severe weather in Springs since 2017. 2017 was active, but 2011 was much more active.
Severe T'Storm Watches in 2022 so far:
Tornado Watches in 2022 so far:
2022 tornado data table from SPC:
...NUMBER OF TORNADOES... NUMBER OF KILLER TORNADO DEATHS TORNADOES ..2022.. 2021 2020 2019 3YR 3YR 3YR PREL ACT ACT ACT ACT AV 22 21 20 19 AV 22 21 20 19 AV --- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ----- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- JAN 48 - 16^ 87 22 42^ 0 1 7 0 3 0 1 3 0 1 FEB 16 - 11^ 42 27 27^ 1 3 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 MAR 187 - 191^ 83 107 127^ 9 7 25 23 18 4 2 3 1 2 APR - - 73^ 264 272 203^ - 1 38 7 15 - 1 13 4 6 MAY - - 289^ 126 510 308^ - 0 1 7 3 - 0 1 4 2 JUN - - 110^ 91 177 126^ - 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 JUL - - 150^ 99 101 117^ - 0 1 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 AUG - - 132^ 182 78 131^ - 0 3 0 1 - 0 2 0 1 SEP - - 31^ 38 85 51^ - 1 0 0 0 - 1 0 0 0 OCT - - 146^ 19 65 77^ - 1 0 0 0 - 1 0 0 0 NOV - - 25^ 24 16 22^ - 0 0 1 0 - 0 0 1 0 DEC - - 202^ 27 57 95^ - 89 0 3 31 - 6 0 2 3 --- ---- ---- ----- ----- ---- ----- -- --- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- SUM 251 --- 1376^ 1082 1517 1325^ 10 103 76 42 74 5 13 24 13 16
Steady rains with isolated thunder come in tonight. Lows 48-54 will then rise to 52-56 with gusts 30-40 mph developing from the south-southeast.
Showers exit Thursday morning.
With mostly cloudy then partly cloudy skies, winds will run 15-24 mph with highs 70-75.
With 50s Thursday night, a round of showers & t'storms will pass last night-Friday morning-midday. Then, skies should become partly cloudy with highs 70-77 with south-southwest to southwest wind 13-28 mph.
After 60s Friday night, south-southwest winds to 40 mph & highs 80-85 are expected Saturday (skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy).
Severe weather outbreak is possible Friday night-Saturday AM west & northwest of our region:
Severe weather is expected Saturday evening-night west & northwest of our area:
After warm, humid 60s with strong south-southwest winds, highs Sunday should reach 80-85 with partly cloudy skies. Once again, south-southwest winds may gust to 40 mph.
After 60s to 70 Sunday night, a round of rainfall & t'storms is expected late Sunday night-Monday morning.
An isolated severe storm or two cannot completely be ruled out.
Total rainfall tonight-next Monday looks to run 1.50-3".
Sunday features severe weather west & northwest of our area:
Late Sunday night-Monday AM:
Monday PM:
Tuesday looks drier & cooler with highs 56-63 with 35-40 Tuesday night.
Wednesday PM showers scattered showers & t'storms to our west should impact us Wednesday night-Thursday morning with highs 66-73 with lows in the 50s:
Late next week features severe weather risk outbreak Minnesota to Missouri to Illinois. Some of that may make it in here with highs in the 70s & 80s.
Another system may follow with showers/storms & severe weather risk over a large area from the Plains to Midwest, South & East.
Much cooler weather should follow.
Note the large, cool upper low to our northwest.
This will bring round of cooler weather in early May with even a couple of nights with lows in the 30s with some frost once the low clouds clear.
Note the cooler surges in early half of May:
Trend is for below normal rainfall for that time period:
Latter half of May temperatures are above normal overall here & over the Eastern U.S. & Canada. Cooler weather will reside in the Rockies & Northern Plains.
Again, that is indicative of troughiness there & us being in the path of diverging air aloft on the east side of that trough. This overlays the warm, humid air being pumped northward. It all implies severe weather risk & above normal rainfall.
However.....I do expect windows to get corn & soybean planting down in May. However, it seems unlikely that more than 80% of the crop will be out by June 1.
45
1. The Atlantic will be unusually warm this Summer, meaning a strongly positive AMO
2. PDO looks negative
3. La Nina
4. Phase 3 MJO domination
5. An awakening of the sun spots & solar surges
+AMO plus -PDO plus continuing La Nina last occurring 2011-12. It is also likely Phase 3 MJO domination occurs. That said, you combine all of those elements and you tend get this scenario......
It promotes Midwest/Ohio Valley droughts and Plains & Southwest U.S. drought composite precipitation anomalies map on lower right:
It also promotes intense Plains heat & ridge that expands & contracts off & on into our area.