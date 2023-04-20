April 20, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update - Windy and warm today with storms for this evening

(WLFI) - Good Thursday morning! A few scattered showers and thundershowers have been noted on radar early this morning. Mainly north of Lafayette.
Otherwise, we are seeing partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs for the day will be in the lower 80s for much of the viewing area. A stray storm or two cannot be ruled out throughout the day. Keep an eye on the radar if you do plan on being outside.
The National Weather Service has given way to a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning for many counties in the WLFI viewing area. Winds will crank up today with sustained winds 20-30 mph and gusts could reach 40-50 mph at times. Relative humidity this afternoon may get down as low as 20% which is very dry for this time of year. This will give us an elevated fire threat today. Refrain from burning anything outside as fires could easily spread.
A stray storm or two cannot be ruled out throughout the afternoon.
However, our main line of storms will be working in after 6 PM this evening through midnight.
The severity of these storms will decrease though once the sun goes down and the front begins to slow down.
The Storm Prediction Center has our westernmost counties underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for the chance of a strong storm or two. The main threat will be some damaging winds 50+ mph. The main time frame for the chance of a strong storm will be between 6 PM and 11 PM tonight.
(Storm Prediction Center Outlook as of 6:00 AM Thursday morning.)
The front will slow down and give us lingering showers into Friday morning. Lows tonight will get down into the lower 50s and upper 40s with winds calming down.
Friday
As mentioned above, the cold front will begin to slow down, giving us lingering showers in the morning. The rain should let up in the late morning hours and clouds will begin to work out later in the evening. Sun will begin to peak out in the afternoon and we’ll have highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with calm wind turning south by the afternoon.
Rainfall Accumulations
Total rainfall accumulations for the WLFI viewing area will range from 0.2" to near 1" during some of the heavier storms portions of the area could see.
Saturday and Sunday
Morning lows on Saturday will be cooler. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s. We’ll start with some sun then turn cloudier by the afternoon and into the end of the day. This will keep temperatures well below normal, into the upper 40s and lower 50s. These will be low clouds that will also linger into Sunday.
We could see some sprinkles, drizzle, and an isolated rain shower on both Saturday afternoon and Sunday. But widespread rain looks unlikely. Skies may clear up Sunday morning which will allow temperatures to sink down to near freezing giving way to some frost. To sum it up, the weekend is certainly looking cloudy with some peaks of sunshine and much cooler.
10-Day Outlook
High pressure takes care of our forecast for much of next week. Morning lows on Monday will be the coldest of the 10-day. With clear skies, morning lows could be in the lower 30s and upper 20s allowing for frost/freeze conditions. As my Mom and Grandmothers have always said, it’s a good idea to plant most flowers after Mother’s Day!
Highs will be back to near normal by Tuesday through the rest of the week. We will monitor a system that may work in by Thursday and Friday. Details are fuzzy right now, computer weather model-wise, but as we get closer to next week, we’ll have a clearer look at what we can expect.