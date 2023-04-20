April 20, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-High-Based, High Plains-Like Storms, Now Line This Evening, Then Cooler Trend with Frost...

After a few of these high-based Great Basin to High Plains-type storms last night & some virga & isolated high-based t'showers today, we are now focused on the main area of showers & storms coming in this evening.
Similar such storm developing in the Australian Outback. Pic courtesy of Australia Severe Weather.
It has been extremely dry today with dew points to the 30s with temperatures as high as 85. This has resulted in the Fire Weather Warnings for part of the area. The gusts of 40-50 mph have also resulted in the Wind Advisory, as well.
Current radar shows the line of severe storms to our west where dew points are running 60-66 up to eastern Iowa in highly-sheared, forced environment for wind, large hail & tornado risk:
The better shear, dynamics & overall wind fields aloft bypass out area to the west & northwest today-this evening. However, elevated unstable air & some surface instability & good downdraft CAPE supports risk of a few severe gusts, mainly in the western half of the area.
I went for western half because the front will become increasingly ana-frontal in which the instability & lift will focus behind the line of storms. The instability will be along & ahead of the front. So, thought process here is that line will weaken more with eastward extent & outrun the main area of rainfall.
Storm Prediction Center Convective Outlook with Severe T'Storm Watches in blue (Tornado Watch likely soon for northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin):
Local perspective of the Convective Outlook:
Showers pull away Friday morning to midday northwest to southeast, then sun appears with
However, a line/band of some scattered showers/t'showers is possible Friday evening-early night along a secondary surface cold front.
After highs 58-66 Friday (northwest to southeast), we then clear & cool to 37-42 behind that front.
Northwest wind will become southwest at 9-18 mph.
After sunshine, cumulus/stratocumulus (partly to mostly cloudy skies) will pivot in Saturday with a few sprinkles/light showers.
Highs of 48-54 are expected with west-northwest winds sustained at 20-25 mph, gusting to 28-40 mph.
Clouds:
Precipitation:
Highs of 48-54 are expected Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies & perhaps a couple sprinkles of a sky filled with cumulus & stratocumulus.
Sunday morning lows of 33-37 are expected.
West-northwest winds will be sustained at 15-22 mph with gusts 25-37 mph.
So, total additional rainfall (most of it tonight-Friday AM) will run 0.30-0.65" largely with potential of a few 1" or 1.10" amounts in the southeast.
Frost & light freezing is expected Sunday night-Monday morning with lows 28-32.
We look tranquil Monday-Thursday of next week overall with east to northeast winds dominating & just some high & mid cloudiness coming up from the southwest & south at times.
Highs of 57-63 are expected Monday, 59-65 Tuesday, 62-68 Wednesday & Thursday.
Some patchy frost is possible Monday night-Tuesday morning.
All of the heavy rainfall will stay southwest & south of us through Thursday. Severe weather risk will occur from central & southern Texas, across the Deep South to Florida.
Eventually, we see rainfall from upper low that should pivot through Friday-Sunday with periods of showers & t'showers.
Highs should run in the 60s with lows in the 50s.
Much cooler weather will follow with frost expected in early May.
Multiple nights of 30-33 are possible with multiple days of highs in the 50s.
Precipitation looks below normal, however.
It is still chilly as we near May 10, but note how California turns chilly again. This shows the pattern changing toward us warming back up again to above normal in mid-May:
Rainfall anomalies May 1-10 overall (below normal):
Late May trend is wetter with above normal rainfall & storm risk:
End of May soil moisture is above normal for that time period.
Late July soil moisture is a bit above normal for that time period.
However, note the continued projected of big lack of soil moisture in the western Corn Belt.
This is reminiscent of 1997 when we were overall cooler & wetter than normal for the summer, but we had a random surge of intense heat from the Plains dryness/drought that brought a random 100-degree day.
This could happen again, despite cooler trend. I remember the cool, wetter summer when I was 17, then I had a random 101-degree day on my thermometer in southwestern Indiana with sudden drying of soils (but still crop yields very good that year). We hit 100 on July 27, 1997 at the Purdue Airport & 97 on July 14, 1997.
Summer 1997 looked like this, however, preceding the Super Nino:
This sudden pulse up of heat here occurs when the western Corn Belt heat & dryness expand briefly, only to re-contract again: