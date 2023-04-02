April 2, 6:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk Returns with the Warmest Weather So Far of 2023, Then Cool-Down...

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

April 2, 6:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk Returns with the Warmest Weather So Far of 2023, Then Cool-Down...

Highs today reached 52-60 today after 25-30 this morning.

We cloud up later tonight with scattered showers & periodically breezy conditions.  40s to low 50s are expected early tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers are expected tomorrow as warm front moves northward.  Showers will tend to diminish in the southern half with time tomorrow with even a bit of sun.

Highs of 57-68 are expected (north to south).

Showers & t'storms are likely tomorrow night to early Tuesday morning with isolated severe storms possible.  

Isolated large hail, isolated severe gusts & isolated EF0 tornado risk will be there with temperatures 55-64.

There is the MARGINAL RISK for Monday night-Tuesday morning with potential of upgrade to SLIGHT RISK.

We then dry out Tuesday with windy to very windy conditions with highs of 72-78.  Other than an isolated shower/t'shower, it looks dry with sun & clouds.

Two rounds of severe storms are possible Tuesday evening-night (supercells, supercell clusters, line segments), followed by a squall line (line of storms) Wednesday morning-midday.

First two rounds have risk of a few severe gusts, isolated EF0-EF1 tornadoes & some large hail.  Squall line is largely wind threat.

Developing severe storms Tuesday afternoon:

Severe storms Tuesday evening-night:

Squall line Wednesday morning-midday:

Current SPC outlook shows ENHANCED RISK in our northwest & SLIGHT RISK elsewhere.  Like last week, potential is there for higher risk to be expanded eastward.

I do think it is very possible that MODERATE RISK may return to the map.  The best chance of that would be Iowa, Illinois to northern Missouri & over Arkansas.  The current projected parameters certainly support that.

We also need to watch tweaks in timing of any of the severe weather risk, as well.

After that, it cools later Wednesday & the weekend ends on a more tranquil note.

Some scattered showers still cannot be ruled out for Saturday &/or Sunday as warm front moves northward & then cold front passes.  A couple t'storms are even possible Sunday.

There could very well be a pocket of MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe weather Easter Sunday from northeastern Oklahoma to south-central Illinois given the current shear & CAPE numbers suggests.  Here, the numbers just aren't high enough for a severe mention right now.

Keep all of our Saturday-Sunday plans, however.

It will not rain all of the days.  The rainfall looks scattered with breaks.

Stay tuned as we fine-tune & pinpoint more in that forecast as we get closer.

Colder weather follows.

