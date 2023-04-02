April 2, 6:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk Returns with the Warmest Weather So Far of 2023, Then Cool-Down...

Highs today reached 52-60 today after 25-30 this morning.
We cloud up later tonight with scattered showers & periodically breezy conditions. 40s to low 50s are expected early tomorrow morning.
Scattered showers are expected tomorrow as warm front moves northward. Showers will tend to diminish in the southern half with time tomorrow with even a bit of sun.
Highs of 57-68 are expected (north to south).
Showers & t'storms are likely tomorrow night to early Tuesday morning with isolated severe storms possible.
Isolated large hail, isolated severe gusts & isolated EF0 tornado risk will be there with temperatures 55-64.
There is the MARGINAL RISK for Monday night-Tuesday morning with potential of upgrade to SLIGHT RISK.
We then dry out Tuesday with windy to very windy conditions with highs of 72-78. Other than an isolated shower/t'shower, it looks dry with sun & clouds.
Two rounds of severe storms are possible Tuesday evening-night (supercells, supercell clusters, line segments), followed by a squall line (line of storms) Wednesday morning-midday.
First two rounds have risk of a few severe gusts, isolated EF0-EF1 tornadoes & some large hail. Squall line is largely wind threat.
Developing severe storms Tuesday afternoon:
Severe storms Tuesday evening-night:
Squall line Wednesday morning-midday:
Current SPC outlook shows ENHANCED RISK in our northwest & SLIGHT RISK elsewhere. Like last week, potential is there for higher risk to be expanded eastward.
I do think it is very possible that MODERATE RISK may return to the map. The best chance of that would be Iowa, Illinois to northern Missouri & over Arkansas. The current projected parameters certainly support that.
We also need to watch tweaks in timing of any of the severe weather risk, as well.
After that, it cools later Wednesday & the weekend ends on a more tranquil note.
Some scattered showers still cannot be ruled out for Saturday &/or Sunday as warm front moves northward & then cold front passes. A couple t'storms are even possible Sunday.
There could very well be a pocket of MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe weather Easter Sunday from northeastern Oklahoma to south-central Illinois given the current shear & CAPE numbers suggests. Here, the numbers just aren't high enough for a severe mention right now.
Keep all of our Saturday-Sunday plans, however.
It will not rain all of the days. The rainfall looks scattered with breaks.
Stay tuned as we fine-tune & pinpoint more in that forecast as we get closer.
Colder weather follows.