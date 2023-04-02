 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions the Wabash
River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel.
Flooding along the lowest reaches of the Wabash River will continue
for another week or more.

The original crest along the Wabash is passed Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at some locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the Wabash River. Those with interests along the Wabash River
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

April 2, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk Ahead with Latest Tweaks to the Forecast In This Post....

  • Updated
  • 0

The 9 tornadoes confirmed in the viewing area is the greatest number in the viewing area since the November 17, 2013 outbreak with the HIGH RISK.

Highs today reached 52-61.

1

Some scattered showers are expected tomorrow.  After 40s to low 50s tonight, highs of 57-68 are expected tomorrow.

Showers may taper over southern half later in the day.  Some sun will appear, especially in the south half later in the day.

Showers & t'storms will then pop tomorrow night.  There is the risk of a couple isolated severe storms with large hail, isolated severe gust, isolated EF0 tornado threat early Tuesday morning.  Temperatures will be mild to warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

1

Tuesday is then largely dry with sun/clouds & just an isolated shower or t'shower.  South winds may gust 30-45 mph with temperatures surging to 72-78.

Dew points should surge to 60-64.

Watch the supercells & supercell cluster cluster pop & pass through our area Tuesday night to early Wednesday with some severe gusts, large hail & couple tornadoes (EF0-EF2).

The biggest risk is northwestern Illinois to southeast Iowa once again where a HIGH RISK may evolve again.  MODERATE RISK may evolve for Illinois to Arkansas.  Here, our parameters still look ENHANCED to MODERATE.

Right now we are officially SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK, but upticks & expansion of the risk is expected.

1
1

Severe risk Wednesday should be tapered down here, but a squall line may pass along the cold front Wednesday late morning to midday after a lull.

Those parameters look SLIGHT right now.

Tuesday-Wednesday rainfall may run 1-3".

1

It is cooler & tranquil through Friday with highs in the 40s to 50s with lows in the 20s to 30.

Warm front will be on the move northward, resulting in clouds/sun & perhaps a few to some scattered showers late Saturday (highs 50s to lower 60s).

Sunday shows us getting into the warm sector of a dynamic clipper-like system.  Highs of 64-67 are expected with a few showers/t'showers, followed by sun & southwest wind.

A broken line of showers & t'storms are possible Sunday evening.

It appears that MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are setting up Illinois to Arkansas & potential in our area (for wind mainly....& some hail)

1

Colder weather looks to follow with more below normal temperatures & freezing temperatures at night.

