April 19, 6 PM Weather Forecast-80s Then Some Showers & Storms Followed by Another Frost....

Lows dropped to 35-43 northeast to southwest this morning, including 41 officially at the Purdue Airport.
Temperatures skyrocketed today & reached 75-84. Dew points were extremely low around 40 to the mid 40s largely with relative humidity down to less than 20%.
We have had some storms just northwest of the area (some producing large hail up to golfball size) near the warm front. Those should not impact our far northern tier this evening. Thinking that the one in east-central Illinois will fade away soon.
We looks dry, warm, breezy to windy & partly cloudy tonight overall with lows 60-66.
Thursday looks partly cloudy & windy to very windy with sustained winds 20-35 mph & gusts 38-50 mph.
Highs of 80-85 are likely.
Severe weather is likely northwest, north & west of our area.
Weakening line of storms is possible in the evening with risk of a couple isolated severe gusts in the 6-11 p.m. time frame.
Showers will follow overnight with diminishing wind & lows 49-54.
Showers may linger through Friday morning, then exit, followed by some clearing Friday afternoon, especially in our northwestern counties.
Highs of 58-66 are expected southeast & east to northwest.
There is the severe risk per SPC for tonight-tomorrow AM:
Severe risk tomorrow-tomorrow night:
After sun Saturday morning (lows 38-44) we cloud up in the afternoon with windy conditions & a few showers.
Highs of 47-54 are expected with northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.
After 33-38 Saturday night, we are partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with a few sprinkles & northwest winds 15-30 mph.
Highs of 47-53 are expected.
You can see the low clouds pivoting in around the low over Ontario.
Surface high directly overhead Sunday night-Monday morning means clearing skies & calm conditions. Frost & light freezing are likely with lows 28-32.
We warm back to 57-63 Monday. However, we drop back to 31-35 Monday night.
Highs of 58-64 are expected Tuesday, followed by 34-38 Tuesday night.
Wednesday is warmer at 65-70 with partly cloudy skies.
Next system will bring severe weather from Texas to the Deep South early- to mid-next week.
Severe threat is south of our area, but rain & thunder will be possible at the very end of next week.
Unusually cold air will dive southward & impact us in the first 10 days of May.
Multiple nights with frost & 30-32 are expected.
By near May 10, there is good moderation of temperatures & we return to near normal temperature-wise.
Late May looks warmer & wetter than normal overall after a drier, cooler first half.
Overall the month should end up slightly warmer than normal (due to late month rally in the warmth) & wetter than normal (late month heavier rainfall):