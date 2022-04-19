April 19, 1 PM Weather Forecast-Showers & Storms Return, But Big Warm-Up On the Way

Lows this morning ran 30-34. Snowfall totals rain from trace to 0.5" & any accumulation was much less & more spotty compared to yesterday morning.
A couple rain/graupel showers are possible today with clouds/sun. Winds will be brisk from the west-northwest (gusts 30-40 mph at times).
Highs of 48-55 are expected.
After 36-41 tonight (with partly to mostly cloudy skies), highs tomorrow of 56-61 are expected with strong south-southeast winds developing (gusts 30-40 mph).
Skies will become mostly cloudy with a few showers by evening, then steady rain Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.
Lows of 49-54 are expected with south-southeast wind gusts 25-35 mph.
Thursday actually looks to be an improving day with highs 70-75 with south-southwest winds gusting to 35 mph.
Skies should become partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
A couple of round of showers & t'storms will pass Thursday evening-night to Friday morning, however.
A clearing trend will ensue with time Friday, though.
If we clear out earlier than expected, then highs could reach 74-80. Right now, I am going with 72-77.
South-southwest winds may gust to 35 mph.
Saturday looks summer-like with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with southwest winds to 40 mph & highs 81-85.
Saturday night will be exceptionally warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies, southwest winds gusting 25-30 mph & lows 65-68.
All of the severe storm action will occur well northwest of our area.
A massive area will be in the 80s Saturday from Michigan & Wisconsin to Kansas to Pennsylvania as large upper ridge expands over the central & eastern U.S.
It will continue to be warm Sunday with 80s & strong southwest winds.
Severe storm risk will be centered northwest & west of our area.
What is left of those storms should pass Monday morning-midday.
Right now, they do not look really intense, but there are signs of MARGINAL RISK parameters. We will see if the SLIGHT RISK parameters returns as that is what it looked like yesterday.
Today, the better wind fields aloft tend to shift northwest & north of our area for really organized severe storms, while the storm pass at a time of day with less instability. Again, we will monitor. This could change.
The better storm action forms southeast & east of our area Monday afternoon where it will be heating up into the 80s.
Although the better wind fields will be displaced from that zone, the intense heating from the sunshine may cause deep convection & storms may form along outflow boundary ahead of the morning rainfall.
That will tend to serve as an area of surface convergence to get a pulsey line to form mainly a wind threat.
After any rainfall departs here Monday & we turn cooler, it appears that a wave of surface low pressure will form on the front & could spread a wave of steady rainfall in here for Monday night.
This wave could lead to a nocturnal severe weather episode in the southern U.S. to Tennessee Valley.
This severe weather risk will overspread areas from Pennsylvania to Virginia to New York with 80s to 90s on Tuesday there.
Here, we look cooler & drier with 60s.
When you add up what we are getting Wednesday night right to Tuesday of next week, the totals add up to 2-4" of rainfall area-wide.
Another round of showers & t'storms are possible Wednesday (60s to 70s) to add to those totals, followed by much colder weather with more frost & light freezing.
If everything goes as planned, we may end up with MARGINAL RISK for severe Wednesday if the strong wind fields & cold air aloft line up just right.
Isolated wind & hail threat may develop.
It looks like two waves of chilly air to end April & get into early May.
First wave gets in here April 28-May 2 with lows as low as 30-32 with highs in the 50s.
After 70s around May 4 with an Alberta Clipper with some scattered showers & t'storms, May 5-7 may feature overnight lows 30-32 with highs in the 50s yet again.
We may have yet one more (third wave of chilly air) round near May 11-12 with lows 32-36.
This overall cooler than normal regime for early May shows up in the model analysis:
After that, we turn back to warmth with temperatures back to the 80s by May 14.
Late May will likely be very summer-like with above normal temperatures.
There will be storms with severe weather risk at times in later May, but I do think we will have window in May to begin to get this corn & soybean crop out.
I wouldn't plant anything frost-sensitive in your garden until mid-May, however.
June-July-August continue to feature below normal rainfall overall as hot, dry upper ridge over the Plains drought expands northeastward frequently.
This is very 2011- or 2012-like.
It continues to look like a lot of heat with that hot ridge expanding & contracting off & on all summer bathing us in intense heat at times.
100 to 100s will occur at times here & some random "Ring of Fire" storm complexes, even derechos, may impact us at times to give some heat & drought relief.
Even September & October feature the hot ridge in the Plains as a feature.
This is the overall pattern, the smaller scale situations like the MJO, etc. will not be picked up this far out. However, I can get an idea of the MJO based on projected SSTs during this time.
It features a highly-suitable regime for many hurricanes in the Atlantic & Gulf, but more ridging & dryness in the Plains & Midwest with a more dominant Phase 3 regime amidst La Nina or La Nina effects.
This is an active hurricane phase for the Gulf & Atlantic.
It is also a phase that promotes two ridges of heat: the Plains & New England with overall above normal temperatures tending to dominate from the Plains to New England.
This also cuts Pacific hurricane occurrence, but increases it in the Indian Ocean.
Every single month is projected to feature below normal rainfall overall from June to October here.
The wildcard are the "Ring of Fire" storm complexes & a very active hurricane season. I always go back to 2005. Without the hurricane remnants, we would have had a brutal drought. However, we did ok with rainfall due to multiple hurricane remnants. Illinois just missed out on these remnants & saw a very hot, extremely dry Summer.
August-September-October precipitation:
Normal precipitation evens out November-December-January:
If we transition to El Nino quickly the winter may overall end up drier & warmer than normal.
We may not see a complete eradication of the drought conditions until next late Spring-Summer (El Nino summers can often be cooler & wetter).