 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 18, 8 AM Forecast Update – Rain and snow this morning with scattered showers this afternoon/evening

  • Updated
  • 0
April 18, 8 AM Forecast Update – Rain and snow this morning with scattered showers this afternoon/evening

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! All of the WLFI viewing area is experiencing some minor snow and rainfall this morning. Accumulations have been limited to grassy/elevated surfaces and will melt quickly later this morning.  

Lows are just at freezing but a very cold air mass overhead is supporting the frozen precipitation this morning. 

In total, West Lafayette saw around 7/8” of snow during this morning's snowfall.  

snowaccumulation4_18.JPG

(Picture above taken in West Lafayette at around 5:45 AM) 

Most of the precipitation will begin to taper off mid-morning. We may see some peeks of sunshine during this period until after noontime and then more clouds and possibly a few scattered rain showers may develop with some ice/graupel expected in the heavier cores.  

1.JPG
2.JPG

Highs will only reach up into the mid to upper 40s with NNW winds gusting up to 30-35 mph this evening with a passage of a cold front.  

dayplanner.JPG

Tonight, scattered to isolated rain/graupel/sleet/snow showers may occur with lows getting down to near freezing once again. Minor accumulations may once again be possible into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday 

A few isolated rain/snow chances may once again occur early Tuesday morning but most of the moisture will work out throughout the morning. A few passing showers may occur throughout the morning on Tuesday with partly sunny conditions.  

3.JPG

Most of Tuesday afternoon will remain dry with partly sunny conditions. Highs will reach up into the upper 40s and lower 50s.  

Northwest winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. 

Wednesday 

In the morning, lows will be in the mid 30s with highs getting up to near average highs, around 60 degrees.  

Expect partly sunny conditions in the morning. By the afternoon and evening, rain and a few thundershowers could be possible but overall no severe weather is expected. 

4.JPG

Rainfall accumulations late Wednesday into early Thursday of 0.75-1.15" are expected. 

7-Day Outlook 

As we move into the rest of the week, Thursday looks to be fairly mild with partly sunny conditions with highs up into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Lingering showers may occur early Thursday morning. 

Friday another system will work in very early in the morning giving way to some showers and storms. More rain could occur throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday.  

5.JPG

In total this week, 1” to 2” of rain could fall by early Saturday morning.  

RAINFALL ACC.JPG

Saturday looks dry for now with highs soaring up into the upper 70s and lower 80s with gusty SW winds. 

7-day.JPG

Tags

Recommended for you