April 18, 6:30 PM Weather Forecast-Back to 80s, then Brief Cool-Down & A More Sustained Cool-Down in Early May.....

Lows this morning ran 27-33.
Highs today reached 57-63.
Some patchy frost is possible in our northeastern counties tonight with lows of 34-43 with some increasing clouds southwest to northeast as warm front approaches.
Wednesday looks partly cloudy to mostly sunny (isolated storm in the far north) with highs 75-84 & south winds gusting 30-40 mph.
Wednesday night will be warm with lows 61-65 with south winds gusting 25-33 mph.
Thursday looks windy to very windy with south winds gusting 38-50 mph. Winds may be sustained at 30-32 mph at times.
Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 79-84.
Line of storms with severe weather will move through Iowa to Oklahoma in the SLIGHT RISK area.
SLIGHT RISK will likely be expanded eastward given the current parameters seen.
Line will move eastward & weaken, but it may hold together long enough for a couple of isolated severe gusts here. The two biggest detriments to higher risk here is the higher shear, dynamics & overall better wind fields aloft bypassing our area to the northwest. Also, another tongue of very dry air will back into the area from the south & southeast.
A few showers may linger to Friday morning, otherwise Friday looks breezy to windy with highs 62-66.
Saturday looks wet, blustery & cool with highs 45-50 with gray skies.
A total of 0.35-0.80" rainfall (some +1" amounts southeastern areas) is expected Thursday evening-Saturday evening.
Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days, but it will still be cool & windy(with partly to mostly cloudy skies). Winds may gust 30-35 mph from the north to northwest with highs 47-54 after 33-37 in the morning.
Monday & Tuesday look dry with highs 57-63 with frost & even some light freezing at night.
Widespread rainfall & storms are possible late next week with 60s to lower 70s for highs.
It does appear (right now) that the severe weather corridor is shifting south of the area (we will monitor), but we may see some locally heavy rainfall of 1-2.50" potentially.
Following this, a strong cold front will pass with a cold surge in early May.
Many days of highs in the 50s are possible with considerable cloudiness, but not necessarily a lot of rainfall at that point.
A couple to few nights of lows 30-32 are also possible.
It will not feel very May-like!
Lingering chill lingers to as late as May 10 overall, but rainfall looks below normal.
We do warm in mid to late May with 80s returning.
After continued below normal rainfall, we do look to turn much wetter with severe weather risk late in the month potentially.
It continues to look like potential big drought in the Plains this summer, while we have ample rainfall overall.
We will continue to monitor.....pre-Super Nino Summers tend to be wetter & cooler here with dry conditions farther west.
It looks hotter than normal in the Plains with slightly below normal temperatures overall here for Summer.
I like cooler than normal early Fall, but warm late Fall.
Super Nino (strong traditional El Nino) is trending for winter-spring 2023-24.
This means warm January! Precipitation looks below normal with below normal snowfall.
The same applies to December.