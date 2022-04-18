April 18, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmest Weather of 2022 (So Far) Ahead

Big question last night was if it could snow hard with the crystals or dendrites dense enough to get the 1.5-2" amounts projected by the high-resolution models. I went with 1" of snow to a bit less due to the warm ground & uncertainty on the snowfall rates.
Snowfall ended up varying from a trace to 1.8". Indeed, it snowed hard enough (even at 32-34) to accumulate +1". It occurring at night helped!
My snowfall ratio was 8.6:1....
Scattered rain/snow to all snow showers tonight will bring less than 1" of accumulation on grassy & elevated surface (yes a second night of some snow).
This after highs today greatly struggling to only near 40 to 45.
Lows of 32-34 are expected tonight.
A few snow & rain/snow showers Tuesday morning will give way to clouds/sun with a few spotty rain//graupel showers in the afternoon with northwest breeze 10-15 mph.
Highs of 47-54 are expected.
After 36-42 tomorrow night with mostly cloudy skies, highs Wednesday should reach 57-62 with strong south-southeast winds to 35 mph.
Rain moves in during the afternoon & lasts through Wednesday night.
Temperatures look steady in the 50s Wednesday night with south-southwest winds to 30 mph.
After rainfall & even a t'storm or two early Thursday, it looks largely dry in the afternoon with strong south winds to 38 mph with highs 68-75.
However, showers & t'storms are likely Thursday evening-night with 47-53.
These should gradually move northward out of the area as the real surge of warmth arrives. As the rain shuts down, highs of 67-77 are expected north to far southwest.
Winds will gust to 35 mph from the south-southwest in the PM.
Saturday looks dry & windy (south-southwest winds to 40 mph) with sunshine & highs 80-85 after lows in the 60s Friday night.
As for Sunday night, it looks very warm & windy (south-southwest winds to 40 mph) with lows only 65-68.
I went dry for Sunday right, as I agree with the ECMWF model more than any of them right now. I went with 80-85 with south-southwest winds to 40 mph.
CIPS analog shows the severe weather risk developing in the Plains around April 23-24. then moving eastward, reaching our area April 25-26.
It also shows the tornado threat through past, similar situations back to 1981.
It also indicates likelihood of heavy rainfall from this system.
So, thinking heavy t'storms pass Monday (most likely morning to midday at this point) with parameters suggesting SLIGHT RISK.
ENHANCED RISK or possibly MODERATE RISK is all northwest, west & southwest of our area.
1-2.5" rainfall is possible.
Once that system passes, it cools briefly, then it warms back up as warm front passes & we see more warmth & storm risk late next week.