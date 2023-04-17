April 17, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A cold and windy day with some wintry mix possible

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Well, today will be nothing like we’ve seen since mid-March. Morning lows are in the mid 30s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and even sleet/flurries have been noted on the radar this morning.
A windy and cloudy day will be expected with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be sustained all day 15-25 mph and gusts could reach upwards to 35-45 mph at times. This will definitely make it feel like a wintry day. Feel like temperatures throughout the day will remain in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.
The main area of low-pressure is just north and will move off to the east today over the Great Lakes region. We will remain on the cold side of the low, giving us wrap-around areas of scattered drizzle, sleet, graupel, and even some flurries/snow showers throughout the day.
(The radar image above is from 5:30 AM Monday morning.)
Since temperatures have been well above normal over the last several days, ground temperatures will not be conducive for any accumulation or icy spots on roadways. Some elevated surfaces may briefly become snow covered but there should not be any impacts to travel. Regardless, prepare for a cold and windy day today with some scattered mixed precipitation.
Clouds will begin to decrease after 4 PM this afternoon from southwest to northeast overnight. Clear skies tonight and calming winds will increase the chances for frost on Tuesday morning as temperatures drop to near and below freezing. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants for tonight.
Tuesday
We’ll wake up with temperatures in the lower 30s and in some areas the upper 20s north of Lafayette with winds 5-10 mph. Winds will remain 5-10 mph throughout the day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday
Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. A warm front will lift across the region on Wednesday that may trigger a few isolated showers but coverage will be low. Expect a partly sunny day with warmer highs back into the mid 70s as southwest winds will begin to ramp up 25-35 mph.
10-Day Outlook
Thursday evening, a cold front is looking more likely for our region. It will move in Thursday night and into Friday. As of now, severe weather is looking low (Marginal Level 1) may occur. We’ll continue to monitor and bring you the latest throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures on Thursday may very well get up into the mid to upper 70s with strong southwesterly winds.
Temperatures will not fall as much for Friday, compared to this past weekend’s front, but highs on Friday will only reach the lower 60s and upper 50s. Another low-pressure system may work in Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday which will bring in more heavy rain for the end of the week.
Temperatures then fall for the upcoming weekend with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s for Saturday – Monday. Lingering rain and showers will be possible throughout the day on Saturday and may linger into Sunday as well.
Total rainfall accumulations for the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center have most of the area 1.25” to up to 1.75” by next Monday.