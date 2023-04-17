April 17, 12 PM Weather Forecast Update-Sudden Summer to Dogwood Winter with Two Main Periods of Freezing Ahead, But More 80s Not Far Away...

So we have had our "Sudden Summer" with dry weather, up to 5 days 80 or better in parts of the viewing area & considerable farm field work & planting done.
Now we need to focus on the frost & freezing ahead amidst another surge of warmth. Rather than one main period of frost & freezing, it looks like it may end up being three with one tonight, another next Saturday or Sunday & then a frost period in early May. This differs from previous data suggesting one single period of frost & freezing over +5 nights in early May (May 1-10 period).
Indeed, multiple surges of "Dogwood Winter" will occur.
It looks very divided based on the current modeling with analog put aside.
Also, soils are still not too wet. So much dry air recycling led to rainfall totals of only around 0.10-0.45" over the past two days.
So, farm work will still be accomplished this week (until later Thursday to Friday).
So.....lets dig in......
Lows of 28-32 are expected tonight. If the clouds hang on longer than expected, it will not get quite as cold.
However, you can see the clearing trend seen in model data.
Sunny skies tomorrow turn partly cloudy late with partly cloudy skies Tuesday night & Wednesday as warm front move northward through the area.
There could be an isolated shower in the north in the morning near the warm front.
After highs of 57-63 Tuesday with west-northwest wind 10-20 mph, we drop to 37-43 Tuesday night, then skyrocket to 72-80 Wednesday with southeast to south winds 20-33 mph.
Wednesday night turns mostly cloudy with strong southerly winds & lows in the 60s.
All of the storms Wednesday-Wednesday night are northwest of our area.
Thursday 10 a.m. shows storms in northern & northwestern Illinois while we are dry, windy & warm with temperatures quickly climbing into the 70s.
By late afternoon-early evening, a line of organizing storms may very well be stretched from southeastern Wisconsin to Texas.
Here, we look windy with skies clouding up & temperatures 77-82.
Rain & storms pass Thursday evening here.
Right now, it appears that strong shear & wind fields with the system will be northwest & southwest of our area (good CAPE or instability southwest of here too), resulting in the best severe weather risk southeastern Missouri to Arkansas.
So, we are more MARGINAL RISK parameters, while up to ENHANCED RISK parameters show up southwest of us.
We will monitor.
Once that front goes through we turn gray, windy & cold with highs only in the 40s with a few spotty sprinkles & rain/snow showers.
TOTAL RAINFALL Thursday PM to Saturday looks to run 0.50-0.80".
Here is the kicker.....some data suggests that we get the rainfall & storms Thursday PM-night, THEN wave of low pressure rides up the front & brings heavier rainfall Friday with cold northeast wind.
In the current case, I sided more with the drier European model with eyes on the wetter GFS & Canadian model.
This could be changed to a much wetter Friday-Saturday with +0.60" additional rainfall amounts.
Soil moisture change now to May 1:
Lows of 29-32 are expected Sunday morning.
Sunday is the better of the two weekend days next weekend. Saturday currently looks gray, cold & windy with spits, while Sunday looks mostly sunny with 54-58.
Warm front then goes back north & we heat up rapidly.
After 33-37 Sunday night, we are back to the 60s Monday.
70s may return, but it appears after a cold front brings some showers & storms (severe threat tending to shift southwest & south of our area) lows in the 30s return to start May with frost risk. Frost risk looks to be with us for multiple nights still in early May.
There are the below normal temperatures in the next weekend & early May cold periods outlined.
Colder weather may linger in early May to as late as May 7, so multiple nights in the 30s are expected (some freezing to 31-32, too).
Big warmth should return by mid-May with storm risk. Those below normal temperatures & trough in the Rockies is good set-up for storms here.
Soil moisture change at the end of May, then end of July shows intense drought possible in the western Corn Belt, while we still tend to have above normal soil moisture projected.
It looks like we may end up with a Super Nino or very strong El Nino scenario shaping up for winter-spring 2023-24. This is one of (if not the fastest) the fastest emerging strong traditional El Nino on record (record back to mid 1800s).
This implies a warmer, drier & much less snowy winter in our area.
This also implies a second very wet winter for California & the Southwest U.S.