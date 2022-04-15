April 15, PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Easter Forecast & a Dive into the Warmth & Severe Weather Risk Down the Road

I am working on this.......
Rainfall of 0.05-0.26" is expected.
Rainfall of 0.11-0.27" is expected.
Rainfall late Wednesday-early Thursday of 0.75-1.15" is expected.
Showers & t'storms are possible Friday, but they appear that they will shut off next weekend as the warm front lifts northward.
April 23-26 look very warm with drying conditions. 80s & windy weather is expected as massive upper ridge takes over.
Speaking of that warmth, note the massive expanse of 80s over the eastern U.S. Record warmth in parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes & Northeast could evolve. 80s to some 90s are possible. 90s are possible Texas & also over the South.
It looks more like June than April.
Note how profoundly warm it looks at night! Lows in the 60s & 70s will be widespread over the central & all of the eastern U.S. (more like June than April!)
Note how far north the storms go as the warmth builds northward with the upper ridge.
This shows up very well in this ECMWF simulated radar projection.
Big outbreak of severe weather will get underway eventually. Note the big outbreak projected (especially given the parameters projected).
CIPS analog shows this warmth very well.
It also shows the severe weather risk becoming very high in the Plains & it migrating eastward with time.
Tornado risk will go up a lot & move eastward with time.
Eventually, the storm corridor from this storm system will be in our area with severe weather risk & note the heavy rainfall projected below.
It may not be one round of severe weather in our area, but two round April 25-29 here.
This would occur as two big upper troughs pivot into & through the Plains & Midwest with increasing negative tilt to them, aiding in the severe weather risk (with very warm, humid, unstable airmass).
Couple rounds of early May coolness may follow with some frost (but rainfall below normal):
Much warmer, more active weather should return mid-May.