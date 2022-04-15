 Skip to main content
April 15, PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Easter Forecast & a Dive into the Warmth & Severe Weather Risk Down the Road

  • Updated
  • 0
Rainfall of 0.05-0.26" is expected.

2

45

Rainfall of 0.11-0.27" is expected.

3

45

Rainfall late Wednesday-early Thursday of 0.75-1.15" is expected.

3

Showers & t'storms are possible Friday, but they appear that they will shut off next weekend as the warm front lifts northward.

April 23-26 look very warm with drying conditions.  80s & windy weather is expected as massive upper ridge takes over.

1

Speaking of that warmth, note the massive expanse of 80s over the eastern U.S.  Record warmth in parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes & Northeast could evolve.  80s to some 90s are possible.  90s are possible Texas & also over the South.

It looks more like June than April.

1

Note how profoundly warm it looks at night!  Lows in the 60s & 70s will be widespread over the central & all of the eastern U.S. (more like June than April!)

2

Note how far north the storms go as the warmth builds northward with the upper ridge.

1

This shows up very well in this ECMWF simulated radar projection.

1

Big outbreak of severe weather will get underway eventually.  Note the big outbreak projected (especially given the parameters projected).

2

CIPS analog shows this warmth very well.

1

It also shows the severe weather risk becoming very high in the Plains & it migrating eastward with time.

2

Tornado risk will go up a lot & move eastward with time.

2

Eventually, the storm corridor from this storm system will be in our area with severe weather risk & note the heavy rainfall projected below.

3

It may not be one round of severe weather in our area, but two round April 25-29 here.

This would occur as two big upper troughs pivot into & through the Plains & Midwest with increasing negative tilt to them, aiding in the severe weather risk (with very warm, humid, unstable airmass).

2

Couple rounds of early May coolness may follow with some frost (but rainfall below normal):

2

Much warmer, more active weather should return mid-May.

